Sustainable Lab Inc. Designs and Analyzes Surveys for Japan's Largest Women's Award, 'Forbes JAPAN WOMEN AWARD 2024'

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Lab Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo; CEO: Renji Hirase), the developer and provider of the "TERRAST", ESG data platform and the ESG/SDGs management system "TERRAST for Enterprise," collaborates in the design and analysis of surveys for the "Forbes JAPAN WOMEN AWARD 2024", organized by the global business magazine "Forbes JAPAN". This collaboration leverages Sustainable Lab’s expertise in non-financial data science.

▶️ About Forbes JAPAN WOMEN AWARD 2024

The "Forbes JAPAN WOMEN AWARD" is Japan's largest women's award, aimed at promoting women's success and growth within companies. Since its inception in 2016, this award has been spotlighting companies with significant female participation. In 2024, it will mark its ninth year. In a society where DE&I (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) is increasingly recognized, the award aims to highlight and promote the achievements of both companies and individuals.

Sustainable Lab Inc. will utilize its strengths in non-financial data science to support survey design and analysis. The selection targets companies entered via the application site and Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime companies.

▶️ Schedule and Details

【 Entry Deadline 】

Saturday, August 10, 23:59(JST), 2024

【 Application Requirements 】

Business corporations (including financial institutions) engaged in economic activities in Japan.

【 Award Ceremony 】

Announcements will be published in Forbes JAPAN magazine and on a dedicated website, with an online distribution planned for after October.

【 Special Website 】

Forbes JAPAN WOMEN AWARD 2024

https://forbesjapan.com/feat/womenaward2024/

【 Award Categories 】

・Company Rankings

・Special Company Awards

・Individual Awards

▶️Previous Forbes JAPAN WOMEN AWARD

2023 https://forbesjapan.com/feat/womenaward2023/

2022 https://forbesjapan.com/feat/womenaward2022/

2021 https://forbesjapan.com/feat/womenaward2021/

▶️ About Sustainable Lab Inc.

Sustainable Lab Inc. develops and provides Japan's largest non-financial data platform "TERRAST," which quantifies qualitative corporate environmental and social contributions using big data and AI. It also offers the "TERRAST for Enterprise" tool for the disclosure and analysis of non-financial and sustainability data, and operates the sustainable corporate directory "TERRAST TV." The company conducts causal and correlation analyses between non-financial and financial indicators, aiming to seamlessly connect social and environmental contributions with economic benefits through a team of experts in data science, sustainability, and financial engineering.

▶️About Forbes JAPAN

"Forbes JAPAN" curates articles from the US edition of 'Forbes' and other international editions, combined with original content from Japan, catering to a global business audience. The online platform forbesjapan.com features a wide range of articles on business, technology, science, art, culture, and lifestyle. It also organizes various awards, including the "Forbes JAPAN WOMEN AWARD," "Forbes JAPAN 30 UNDER 30," and "Forbes JAPAN RISING STAR AWARD."