Maya by Alexey Danilin Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award
Innovative Pendant Lamp Inspired by Ancient Mesoamerican Jewelry Art Receives Prestigious International RecognitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of lighting design, has announced Alexey Danilin's "Maya" as the Silver winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Maya pendant lamp within the lighting industry.
The Silver A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award holds significant relevance for the lighting industry and its customers. It showcases designs that not only meet but exceed current trends and standards, offering practical benefits and innovative features. By receiving this recognition, Maya demonstrates its alignment with the evolving needs and expectations of the lighting market.
Maya stands out for its unique design inspired by the ancient jewelry art of Mesoamerican cultures. The lamp's silhouette resembles an inverted crescent moon, a form often found in Mesoamerican ornaments. The characteristic gold color and polygonal glass ornaments on both sides create a captivating interplay of light, reminiscent of the precious stones adorning ancient jewelry. The lamp's LED technology and laconic silhouette ensure a matte, diffuse light that highlights the intricate glass design.
This recognition from the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as a catalyst for Alexey Danilin and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. It inspires them to explore new concepts and materials while maintaining their commitment to creating functional, aesthetically pleasing, and culturally significant lighting fixtures. The award also motivates the team to further contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry through their innovative designs.
Team Members
Maya was designed by lead designer Alexey Danilin, with engineering support from Nikita Morozov. The project was managed by Natalia Danilova and Elena Slivka, with assistance from Karim Tabishchev and Anastasia Orlova. Vlad Buk provided the stunning photography for the lamp.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=151448
About Alexey Danilin
Alexey Danilin, born in 1987 in Germany, is a multifaceted designer with a background in fine arts. His career spans interior design, event decoration, and contemporary art. Alexey's innovative designs, such as the Shell sofa transformer and his author's lamps, have garnered international recognition, including the Red Dot award and features in prestigious design publications. Since 2014, he has been designing lighting fixtures for Maytoni, contributing to their global exhibitions and winning numerous international awards in object design.
About Maytoni
Founded in 2009, Maytoni initially focused on developing classic design luminaires, particularly crown and crystal chandeliers. Over time, the company expanded its collection to include modern and decorative designs, continuously developing trendy new products each year. Today, Maytoni's products are distributed throughout Europe and the Middle East, showcasing their commitment to innovation and quality in the lighting industry.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of lighting design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, exhibit strong technical characteristics, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life through their exceptional features and creativity.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award, entrants gain international exposure, recognition for their exceptional capabilities, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardlighting.com
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here