REDEFINING THE DINING EXPERIENCE WITH A MODERN TOUCH AT LITTLE INDIA OF DENVER IN THE HEART OF HIGHLANDS

July 1st, 2024 - Guests can experience the depth of textures, colors, and flavors that Indian cuisine is known for. Little India Denver is rated number one Indian Restaurant and one of the best fine dining restaurants in Denver.

Little India ensures that every dish it serves maintains the richness of Indian food, from the depth and variety of its flavors to its dynamic colors and natural aromas. It also uses the best and freshest ingredients. Little India believes that this is the only way Indian cuisine should be served, an authenticity that keeps guests returning for more.

Housed in an 18th-century building, Little India also takes special care of creating a lavish and elegant ambiance for its diners, combining the palatial atmosphere of its setting with the warmth and character of Indian design.

This Indian restaurant in Denver offers a broad, varied, and extensive menu, from the appetizer to its main dishes. Start a meal with something light like Punjabi Samosa and Alu Tikki Chat (potatoes with channa chickpeas masala). Or dive right into the richness of Indian food with a Tamarind and Honey Coconut King Prawn or Ginger Chicken Tikka marinated in savory tandoori spice. The mains include Lamb Pasanda, a popular Bihari dish of lamb marinated in special spices, served with Indian ghee; Chicken Korma and Chicken Tikka Masala; and, a mixed vegetable curry, with green beans, potatoes, green peas & carrots among others.

Little India's extensive Menu offers simpler dishes such as Kathi Roll Wraps, Jaipuri cocktail samosas, chicken pakoras, and many other appetizers like Tandoori Chicken Wings and vegetable pakoras served with tamarind and mint chutneys. The restaurant also serves an extensive drinks menu, including Chai, Mango Lassi, Cocktails, and mocktails.

As one would expect from Indian food, the dishes served at Little India are meticulously and carefully prepared to reflect the authenticity of the cuisine.

What makes Little India even more remarkable is its ambiance, with three different dining areas the Front Parlor (the bar area, adjacent to the high-top dining room), The Fire pit area, also known as the Lover's Point, the Great Eating Area also known as the Den, each area exudes a specific and distinct feel and style of all of them meant to elevate the dining experience not just with great flavors but with a warm but sophisticated milieu as well.

Little India also has several health safety measures: Guests can peruse the restaurant's digital menu before going to the restaurant to pick the dishes they choose beforehand without needing a physical menu from the website. littleindiaofdenver.com. All produce in the restaurant is also kept secure in proper temperatures to maximize freshness and flavor. All Little India staff and crew are trained on proper food safety and hygiene, following the rules & regulations of the Denver Health Department regarding food handling. Safety and quality are Little India's top priorities.

Reservations can be made through Little India's website at https://www.littleindiaofdenver.com/reservations/ . Guests can also visit Little India's official pages on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok. Don't miss out on India's rich flavors and visit Little India Denver for a rich and fine dining experience.

