Moonrig Secures Largest Grant Ever Awarded by Partisia Blockchain Foundation, Accelerating Future of Web3 Investing

Moonrig Secures Largest Grant Ever Awarded by Partisia Blockchain Foundation Moonrig Logo Partisia Logo

Moonrig, the leading all-in-one Web3 SuperApp, has secured the largest grant ever awarded by the Partisia Blockchain Foundation.

This landmark grant signifies a pivotal moment for Moonrig, The Partisia Blockchain Foundation's recognition validates our vision and fuels our ongoing development.” — Praveen Pinto

DUBAI, UAE, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonrig, the leading all-in-one Web3 SuperApp, has secured the largest grant ever awarded by the Partisia Blockchain Foundation.

This partnership validates Moonrig's innovative approach to AI-driven Web3 investment solutions & fuels the company's mission to empower users and democratize access to the future of finance.

The Partisia Blockchain Foundation, a pioneer in privacy-preserving blockchain technology, recognizes Moonrig's groundbreaking work in several key areas:

• Data-driven decision-making: Moonrig leverages on-chain and off-chain metrics with AI to provide users with comprehensive insights for informed investment choices.

• Enhanced transparency: Moonrig integrates with Partisia's secure and scalable infrastructure, fostering greater transparency and trust within the Web3 investment landscape.

• Accessibility for all: Moonrig's user-friendly platform removes barriers to entry, allowing everyone to participate in the Web3 revolution.

"This landmark grant signifies a pivotal moment for Moonrig," said Praveen Pinto, Founder of Moonrig. "The Partisia Blockchain Foundation's recognition validates our vision and fuels our ongoing development. Together, we're building a future where Web3 investing is accessible, transparent, and empowering for all."

Benefits for Investors:

This collaboration unlocks exciting possibilities for Moonrig users and potential investors:

• Advanced security: Partisia's secure infrastructure safeguards user data and assets.

• Unparalleled research: Moonrig will leverage Partisia's privacy-preserving technology to conduct in-depth research on Web3 projects, providing users with even more trusted insights.

• Frictionless integration: Seamless integration with Partisia-supported wallets enhances user experience.

Investing in the Future:

Moonrig's strategic partnership with Partisia Blockchain Foundation positions the company at the forefront of Web3 innovation. This collaboration attracts investors seeking exposure to a high-growth market with a proven track record and a clear path towards a more transparent and accessible future of finance.

About Moonrig

Moonrig is a UAE-based company that empowers over 120,000 users to become active participants in the future of finance. The all-in-one Web3 SuperApp provides a comprehensive suite of tools, combining the most valuable features found in top financial analysis and investment services.

https://moonrig.io

About Partisia Blockchain Foundation

The Partisia Blockchain Foundation is a Swiss-based, non-profit organization that oversees the development and promotion of the Partisia Blockchain. Partisia Blockchain is a privacy-preserving layer-one blockchain designed for enterprise and developer use.

https://partisiablockchain.com/