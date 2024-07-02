Submit Release
Moonrig Secures Largest Grant Ever Awarded by Partisia Blockchain Foundation, Accelerating Future of Web3 Investing

Moonrig, the leading all-in-one Web3 SuperApp, has secured the largest grant ever awarded by the Partisia Blockchain Foundation.

This landmark grant signifies a pivotal moment for Moonrig, The Partisia Blockchain Foundation's recognition validates our vision and fuels our ongoing development.”
— Praveen Pinto

This partnership validates Moonrig's innovative approach to AI-driven Web3 investment solutions & fuels the company's mission to empower users and democratize access to the future of finance.

The Partisia Blockchain Foundation, a pioneer in privacy-preserving blockchain technology, recognizes Moonrig's groundbreaking work in several key areas:
• Data-driven decision-making: Moonrig leverages on-chain and off-chain metrics with AI to provide users with comprehensive insights for informed investment choices.
• Enhanced transparency: Moonrig integrates with Partisia's secure and scalable infrastructure, fostering greater transparency and trust within the Web3 investment landscape.
• Accessibility for all: Moonrig's user-friendly platform removes barriers to entry, allowing everyone to participate in the Web3 revolution.

"This landmark grant signifies a pivotal moment for Moonrig," said Praveen Pinto, Founder of Moonrig. "The Partisia Blockchain Foundation's recognition validates our vision and fuels our ongoing development. Together, we're building a future where Web3 investing is accessible, transparent, and empowering for all."

Benefits for Investors:
This collaboration unlocks exciting possibilities for Moonrig users and potential investors:
• Advanced security: Partisia's secure infrastructure safeguards user data and assets.
• Unparalleled research: Moonrig will leverage Partisia's privacy-preserving technology to conduct in-depth research on Web3 projects, providing users with even more trusted insights.
• Frictionless integration: Seamless integration with Partisia-supported wallets enhances user experience.
Investing in the Future:

Moonrig's strategic partnership with Partisia Blockchain Foundation positions the company at the forefront of Web3 innovation. This collaboration attracts investors seeking exposure to a high-growth market with a proven track record and a clear path towards a more transparent and accessible future of finance.

About Moonrig
Moonrig is a UAE-based company that empowers over 120,000 users to become active participants in the future of finance. The all-in-one Web3 SuperApp provides a comprehensive suite of tools, combining the most valuable features found in top financial analysis and investment services.
https://moonrig.io

About Partisia Blockchain Foundation
The Partisia Blockchain Foundation is a Swiss-based, non-profit organization that oversees the development and promotion of the Partisia Blockchain. Partisia Blockchain is a privacy-preserving layer-one blockchain designed for enterprise and developer use.
https://partisiablockchain.com/

