Le Sauce & Co Launches Premium Pasta Sauces in Midwest
Available Soon at 188-Store Supermarket Chain Jewel-OscoUNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Sauce & Co, renowned for its collection of restaurant-quality finishing and pasta sauces, is set to launch three of their crowd-favorite products in Jewel-Osco supermarkets this fall. Made from top-quality ingredients, including tomatoes imported from Italy and conveniently portioned for two always-fresh servings, Le Sauce’s delicious pasta sauces are sure to elevate home cooking.
“We are thrilled to now be providing Le Sauce to the Chicago area,” says Founder Kyle Kirl. “As someone who lived in the Chicagoland area for the majority of my life, Jewel-Osco was once my local grocer. It’s such an honor that Le Sauce will soon be gracing these shelves.”
Jewel-Osco customers will soon be able to level up mealtime with three of Le Sauce’s exciting pasta sauce flavors, recently launched in March 2024 including:
Classic Marinara Sauce: Full of flavor from Italian tomatoes, oregano, garlic and red pepper flakes, this will enhance a plate of pasta, can top a pizza and will be the new go-to in your repertoire.
Savory Provencal Sauce: Hearty and umami-rich from the addition of beef stock, this sauce was inspired by Southern France and is fantastic over meats, sauteed veggies or tossed with a larger pasta shape like rigatoni or pappardelle.
Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce: Unique and flavorful, this bright, chunky, sun-dried tomato and parmesan-rich pesto will be your new favorite. Try it with spaghetti, Italian sausage, ricotta-filled ravioli, or even as a dip for a loaf of warm bread.
With over 100 recipes on the Le Sauce & Co. website, you'll never run out of ideas. From easy and delicious weeknight dinners to fancy feasts, they've got you covered. Check out their 4-Ingredient Tomato Basil Ravioli, Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet, and Eggs in Purgatory for some inspiration.
Le Sauce & Co. transforms everyday meals into gourmet experiences without added time or effort, using only the highest quality ingredients. Le Sauce's flexible packaging creates a 70% lower eco-footprint when compared to glass containers and affirms a commitment to quality food and less food waste,
aligning taste with sustainability.
About Le Sauce & Co.
Le Sauce & Co. is a woman-owned family business with a goal to make cooking easy and enjoyable. The always fresh, 2-serving packaged portions cut meal prep in half, with the only direction being to pour into a pot, stir, and then it's ready to finish your meal. Launched in 2018, Le Sauce is a pioneer in the sauce space with an emphasis on being delicious, premium, eco-friendly and time-saving. You can find more information on LeSauceCompany.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Emily Goldthwait
5WPR
email us here