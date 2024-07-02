2024 World's Phenomenal and Transformational Leadership Award
2024 World's Phenomenal and Transformational Leadership Award, Organized by Great Idea Events Management PhilippinesSAN PABLO CITY, LAGUNA, PHILIPPINES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Idea Events Management and Raymond Banzuela Business Consultancy, in collaboration with The Philippines Chen Kuang School, World Class Academy of Excellence in Orlando, Florida, USA, and BPMI Leadership and Life Coaching Institute, came together to organize the prestigious 2024 World's Phenomenal and Transformational Leadership Award and Multidisciplinary Leadership Conference. The event, themed "Empowering Visionaries, Inspiring Transformation, and Global Leadership of the 21st Century," The event took place on June 30, 2024, using a Hybrid Event format, with the physical venue at The Philippines Chen Kuang High School in San Juan City Metro Manila, where 50 local delegates were present, and 65 foreign honorees attended via Zoom.
The program kicked off with inspiring keynote speeches from Mr. Raymond Hosingco Banzuela, D Hum.,DTL, Ed.D. (H.C.), LPT, CFPM, CGSP, the Event Head Organizer; Dr. Teresita Eusebio of The Philippines Chen Kuang High School; Coach MJ Tolan, founder of World Class Academy of Excellence in Orlando Florida, USA; and Dr. Rosalind Willis, founder of BPMI Leadership and Life Coaching Institute.
We were honored to have Prof. Dr. Pratik Mungekar from India physically present to deliver a speech, and Sen. Win Gatchalian shared his congratulatory message through a recorded video. Renowned Resource Speakers, Prof. Nada Ratkovic from Croatia, Prof. Rania Lampou from Greece, and Prof. Dr. Esther Mala from Malaysia, also provided valuable insights during the Multidisciplinary Leadership Conference.
The conference brought together outstanding leaders and visionaries from around the world, who were recognized for their exceptional contributions and innovative approaches to leadership. Through a hybrid platform, participants from diverse locations were able to engage in insightful discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.
The main objective of the awarding ceremony was to honor visionary leaders who exemplify excellence in leadership and inspire positive change in their communities and industries. The event aimed to empower individuals to embrace their leadership potential, drive transformation, and pave the way for a brighter future.
Mr. Raymond Hosingco Banzuela, the General Manager of The Great Idea Events Management and Raymond Banzuela Business Consultancy, played a pivotal role in the success of the event, showcasing his dedication to leadership excellence and commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and transformation.
The following local and international honorees received their recognition during the award ceremony:
Raymond H. Banzuela, D.Hum., DTL., Ed. D. (H.C.), CFPM, CGSP (Philippines), Dr. Rosalind Willis (United States of America), Coach MJ Tolan (United States of America), Dr. Steve Christopher Wong (Philippines), Prof. Dr. Queen Elizabeth Lucas - Afolalu (United Kingdom), Prof. Dr. Maredil Rafael Ambos (Philippines), Prof. Dr. Pratik Rajan Mungekar (India), Prof. Dr. Esther Mala (Malaysia), Prof. Nada Ratkovic (Croatia), Prof. Dr. Jelena Boskovic (Serbia), Dr. Madhvi Borse Singh Insa (India), Mr. Mike Litman (United States of America), Dr. ANITA C POWELL, Msc.D. (United States of America), Dr. Shawn L. Saxton (United States of America), Cllr. Prof. Dr. Amb Augusta Elizabeth Koroma (United Kingdom), Prof. Dr. Amb Mehreen Mia HC (South Africa), Prof. Antonio G. Batad (Philippines) , PROF. NORBERTO R. PARANGAJR., PhD (Philippines), Dr. Diya Choudhary (Pakistan), Prof Dr (h.c) Md Shahriar Parvez (Bangladesh), Dr. Lakisha James (United States of America), Prof. Dr. Muthmainnah (Indonesia), Prof. Rania Lampou (Greece), Dr. Ijeoma Esther Nnamdi (Nigeria), Ms. Sylvia Cueva Andrade (Ecuador), Prof. Khaeruddin Sudharmin (Malaysia), Ms. Ashia Khatoon (India), Mr. Thomas Hoon (Singapore), Dr. YESh SHARMA, BDS, MDS (India), Dr. Neyara Radwan (Egypt), Dr. Latasha Ramsey-Cyprian (United States of America), Dr. Linda Tomai Duong (H.C.) (Australia, Coach Herdiana Dewi Nurfika (Indonesia), Prof. Dr. Huma Shah (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Dragan Jovanov (Macedonia), Dr. Anuja Malik (India), Dr. Supriya Kumaravelan (India), Dr. Inga Karchilava (Georgia), Ms. Bojana Bogojević (Serbia), Amb. Caleb t. Samuel (Nigeria), Ms. Phyllis Gant (United States of America), Prof. Elijah Jeremiah C. Abad, MSHRM, CHMP, CTMP, CHTTS (Philippines), Mr. Karl Lillrud (Sweden), Dr. Leoncio Calderon II (Philippines), Madam JEANNIE RAPSTAD, MA, Prof. ERSYL TATOY BIRAY, PhD (Philippines), Dr. Rohit Bansal (India), Dr. Djuwari SarKawi (Indonesia), Dr. Piyush Raja (India), Dr. Gaurav Sharma (India), Prof. Christian Farioli (Italy), MR. DAVE CRANE (United Kingdom), Ms. Vivica Dizon Abarcar (Philippines), H.E. Amb. Dr. Antoinette Carole Grace Mbarga (Cameroon), Dr. Janelle Victory Clarke Pamphile (United Kingdom), Dr. Bennete Aloysius Fernandes (India), Dr. Alka Mahajan (India), Dr. Rizalina C. Calderon (Philippines), The Philippine Chen Kuang High School, Education Jagat (India), Efreleen Catering Services (Philippines) , Designer Events by Lakisha (United States of America), BPMI Leadership and Life Coaching Institute (United States of America), World Class Academy of Excellence (United States of America) , Yes You Can International (United Kingdom), Elegant Empire Education (Malaysia), Bliss Education Center (Indonesia), Universitas Al Asyariah Mandar (Indonesia) , Raymond Banzuela Business Consultancy Services (Philippines), and League of Academic Professional and Interdisciplinary Society (Philippines).
The organizers extend their gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and partners for their support in making the 2024 World's Phenomenal and Transformational Leadership Award and Multidisciplinary Leadership Conference a resounding success.
The event concluded with closing remarks from Mr. Raymond Banzuela, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the participants onsite and honorees online for their dedication and expertise. The event was a resounding success, thanks to the collaboration of all involved.
Raymond Banzuela, D.Hum., DTL., Ed.D.(H.C.), LPT, CFPM, CGSP
Great Idea Events Management & RB Business Consultancy
+63 945 477 2285
info@greatideaevents.management
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
2024 World's Phenomenal & Transformational Leadership Award