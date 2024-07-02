SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft Inc. is thrilled to announce its upcoming webinar, "Driving Business Success with Gen AI: Using LLMs in Production for Enterprises," scheduled for July 12, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 PM PST (10:00 AM PST).

Be a part of this discussion between industry experts, which will delve into the transformative power of Generative AI for enterprises.

In this virtual webinar, industry leaders Rohit Agarwal (Co-founder of Portkey.ai), Arko C (Co-founder of Xylem AI), and Anshul Bhide (Executive Director & AI/ML Practice Head at Calsoft Inc.) will deep dive into:

1. Leveraging Generative AI for business growth.

2. Overcoming implementation challenges.

3. Real-world success stories.

Register now to gain valuable insights into maximizing AI for enterprise success.

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a trusted digital transformation and product engineering services partner. With 25+ years of experience and over 1,500 professionals across the globe, Calsoft helps customers solve their biggest business challenges. Their expertise lies in Gen AI, Analytics & ML, and Data, focusing on enterprises and ISVs. Established in 1998, Calsoft has a proven track record of enabling digital transformation for companies across diverse industries.