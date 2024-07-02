Caribbean Days 2024 at the Renaissance Brussels a Great Success
EINPresswire.com/ -- The second edition of the Caribbean Days, organized by the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE), was held at the Renaissance Brussels Hotel from June 17 to 24. The event brought together hundreds of members of the public and private sectors in the capital of Europe.
Caribbean Days, a series of business and cultural events, aims to raise the region’s profile by showcasing ‘The Best of the Caribbean’. The event promotes premium Caribbean products, such as rum, coffee and cocoa, as well as creative industries including art, cuisine, literature, poetry, music and dance.
The festivities began on Monday, June 17, with the Union of Belgium’s Bartenders (UBB) National Cocktail Competition. The winner, Larry Godefroid, earned the opportunity to participate in the World Championships organized by the International Bartenders Association (IBA) later this year.
The opening ceremony, officiated by Ambassador Colin Connelly of Trinidad & Tobago, featured the presence of Ambassador Patrick Herman of the Kingdom of Belgium for the Americas & Caribbean, and the CARIFORUM Group of Ambassadors at Brussels (GCAB), as the Caribbean Culinary Week kicked off.
Award-winning celebrity Chef Orlando from St. Lucia prepared a special four-course Caribbean Gourmet Menu, served at The Poet restaurant of the Renaissance Brussels all week until Sunday, June 23.
On Thursday, June 20, a special Caribbean Poetry & Cocktail Workshop honored the four Nobel Prize-winning writers from the region. Prof. Bénédicte Ledent of the University of Liège, supported by the publishing house Lansman, conducted a presentation and read excerpts from the displayed works.
On Friday, June 21, guests at The Poet enjoyed a live musical performance of Pancho’s steelpan in celebration of the Fête de la Musique. The first Caribbean Gala Dinner & Dance took place on Saturday, June 22, at the Renaissance Brussels Ballroom, offering a sultry evening with surprise entertainment for more than 100 guests. The closing party followed on Sunday, June 23, with the National Latin Dance Competition & Workshops organized by BeSalsa.be.
Throughout Caribbean Days, participants, visitors and guests of the Renaissance Brussels had the chance to participate in a unique Caribbean Competition. Prizes included a week’s holiday in the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean cruise, and free weekend tickets to Europe’s biggest Caribbean Music Festival.
CCCE Secretary and Executive Director Jo Spalburg said, “We are thrilled that the Caribbean Days’ concept we created two years ago has taken ground in Brussels now, and we will continue to work relentlessly to place the series of activities on the annual calendar of events; not only in Brussels but to roll it out in other European capitals as well, as we need to raise the profile of the Caribbean and create more business opportunities for trade and investments.”
CCCE is grateful for the support from Renaissance Brussels and the Sponsors of the Caribbean Days, including the House of Angostura, HTJ Tax, Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar and Tobago Gold. The following partners generously offered prizes for the Caribbean Days Competition: Air Europa, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Star Clippers Cruises, and Antilliaanse Feesten.
PHOTO CAPTION
Pictured (l-r) are Andrew Rodgers, Counsellor, Embassy of Jamaica; Marie-Carmel Munch-Mangones, Counsellor, Embassy of Haiti; Jo Spalburg, Secretary, Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe; Chef Orlando Satchell; Patrick Herman, Belgium Ambassador for The Americas & Caribbean; Simone Rudder, Ambassador of Barbados; Raphael Joseph, Ambassador of Grenada; Colin Connelly, Ambassador of Trinidad & Tobago; Iván Ogando Lora, Ambassador of Dominican Republic; Cheryl Bazard, Ambassador of The Bahamas; Anthony Brand, Coverpoint RCM/Tobago Gold; and Alia Mrad, General Manager, Renaissance Brussels Hotel.
Jo Spalburg
