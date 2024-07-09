From Custom Color To MassPersona: Chicago 3D Printing Giant Unveils New Identity, Vision For Future Of 3D Manufacturing

Rows of HP 580 Jet Fusion 3D Printers at MassPersona's Humboldt Park plant. MassPersona owns the largest fleet of HP 580 Printers in the world.

Chicago-based MassPersona owns and operates the world’s largest full-color 3D printing facility at their plant in Humboldt Park

As we continue to innovate on this scale, we needed a name that reflects our vision to bring personalization to the masses.” — Kent Mages, Co-Founder and CEO

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based additive manufacturing technology company Custom Color 3D Printing announced this week that they are officially changing their name to MassPersona, effective immediately.

Co-founder and CEO Kent Mages explained that the new name reflects the evolving focus and scope of the company, adding, “Our new automated facility makes it possible to produce full-color, high-resolution parts at high volume. As we continue to innovate on this scale, we needed a name that reflects our vision to bring personalization to the masses.”

MassPersona’s fleet of HP 580 Multi Jet Fusion printers makes it the only additive manufacturing plant able to produce high volumes of mass-personalized 3D color products, supported by an exclusive partnership with HP. The company has also expanded its in-house product design services, consulting, and software development arm.

In 2023, MassPersona completed building its full-color additive manufacturing plant – the largest of its kind in the world – in Humboldt Park’s Austin Industrial Corridor. To offer the manufacturing and broader additive technology community the chance to see the new plant, MassPersona is opening its doors for a brand launch party at the end of August. The launch will include a keynote address on the future of full-color 3D manufacturing from several industry leaders.

Despite their growth, company representatives are firm in stating that the culture of a “friendly neighborhood 3D printing shop” will stay the same. Customers and employees alike are optimistic about the news.

Charles Spungen, Co-Founder and CFO, commented about the rebrand, adding, “We’ve got some exciting news for 2024 and we can’t wait to share more. This announcement is the first of many.”

Co-Founder and CEO Kent Mages explains the thought behind the name change.