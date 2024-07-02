Submit Release
USCIS Approves I-956F for Four Seasons Surf Club Residences EB-5 Project

Four Seasons Surf Club Residences EB-5 Project Site

USCIS has approved the I-956F application for the Four Seasons Surf Club Residences EB-5 Project in Surfside, Miami, Florida on June 18th

NEW YORK, U.S, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USCIS Approves I-956F for Four Seasons Surf Club Residences EB-5 Project

Bether Capital is pleased to announce that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved the I-956F application for the Four Seasons Surf Club Residences EB-5 Project in Surfside, Miami, Florida, in just 9 months.

The I-956F approval is an important milestone in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, as it provides a pathway for foreign investors to obtain U.S. permanent residency through investment in USCIS approved projects. This approval signifies that the Four Seasons Surf Club Residences EB-5 project meets the rigorous standards set by USCIS under the program.

The Four Seasons Surf Club Residences EB-5 Project is designed to attract investments from up to 165 investors and is expected to generate approximately 7,000 jobs in total. Located in a designated Urban Targeted Employment Area (TEA), the deavelopment project consists of 53 exclusive residential units across three towers in one of Miami's most sought-after locations. The first residential tower is scheduled to commence delivery of units to residents in Q3 2024.

"We are thrilled to receive I-956F approval for this exceptional project in partnership with EB5 Southeast Regional Center." said Wonjoon Kang, CEO of Bether Capital. "This achievement underscores our commitment to securing U.S. green cards for investors and ensuring the safety of their investments, supported by our extensive experience in the EB-5 industry."

About Bether Capital:
Founded in 2003, Bether Capital specializes in investment-linked immigration solutions, focusing on U.S. citizenship-by-investment programs. As a leading EB-5 sponsor, Bether Capital collaborates closely with government agencies, reputable immigration advisors, and seasoned developers to offer a diverse array of solutions to stakeholders. Learn more at Fourseasonseb5.com

John Yu
