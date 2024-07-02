OCA Builders Launches New ADU Branch to Meet Growing Demand in Santa Cruz County
Addressing Unprecedented Growth: ADUs Lead Santa Cruz County’s Housing Expansion in Recent YearsSANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCA Builders is excited to announce the opening of their new branch, OCA Builders: ADU, specializing in ADU construction to cater to the rising demand for accessory dwelling units in Santa Cruz County. As trusted ADU builders, OCA Builders: ADU aims to provide innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to the unique needs of local homeowners.
Santa Cruz County has seen a significant increase in the demand for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) over the past few years. In fact, the county added more housing units via ADUs than all other types of housing combined in 2021 and 2022. This growing trend highlights the importance of providing residents with reliable and expert ADU construction services. OCA Builders: ADU is committed to meeting this demand by offering a range of customizable ADU designs and construction options to suit various property types and homeowner preferences.
In addition to construction services, OCA Builders: ADU has launched a new website featuring essential Santa Cruz County rules and regulations to help guide consumers through the ADU construction process. This comprehensive online resource provides valuable information on zoning laws, permit requirements, and other critical guidelines necessary for a successful ADU project. Homeowners can easily access this information by visiting OCA Builders: ADU County Guidelines page.
OCA Builders: ADU understands that building an ADU can be a complex and daunting process. Therefore, they offer personalized consultations to help homeowners navigate the various stages of planning, design, and construction. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to ensuring that each ADU project is completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality.
For more information about OCA Builders and all of their services, please visit their main website. To explore their specific offerings and learn more about their ADU projects, visit their ADU website. Whether you're looking to add an ADU for additional rental income, create a separate living space for family members, or increase the value of your property, OCA Builders: ADU is your trusted partner in making your vision a reality.
