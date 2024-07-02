Trophies' The BET After Party Draws Star-Studded Crowd to Hollywood
Industry heavyweights including Tee Grizzley, Ty Dolla $ign, 4batz, and Jeremih all came out to Affinity Nightlife's After Party hosted by Comedian DruskiHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 30th, 2024, Hollywood's elite gathered at Academy LA for 'Trophies' The BET After Party, presented by Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and produced by Adam Glove of Affinity Nightlife. The event, hosted by the charismatic Actor/Comedian Druski, followed the electrifying BET Awards, marking a memorable night in the heart of entertainment.
Druski, fresh from his engaging appearances during the BET Awards ceremony, brought his infectious energy to Academy LA, where the venue buzzed with excitement. Notable attendees included musical talents Tee Grizzley, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and Guapdad 400, who enjoyed an evening of high spirits and lively performances.
The star-studded affair saw DJ Vision and Dre Sinatra spinning energetic sets, keeping the dance floor alive well into the early hours. Guests were treated to Topo Chico Hard Seltzer throughout the night, with a surprise performance by Ty Dolla Sign that brought down the house.
Druski, a social media sensation renowned for his comedic prowess, continued to captivate attendees with his charm and enthusiasm, creating memorable moments that have started to pop up all over social media.
"Hosting 'Trophies' The BET After Party was a tremendous honor," said Adam Glove owner of Affinity Nightlife. "It's incredible to see such talent and creativity come together in one place.
The event not only celebrated the achievements of the evening but also highlighted Druski's growing influence in the entertainment industry. With a blend of music Producers , Celebrities and 4 Artist just winning awards off the BET stage, 'Trophies' After Party affirmed its place as a hallmark event in Hollywood's social calendar.
Details at a Glance:
What: 'Trophies' The BET After Party presented by Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
When: Sunday, June 30th, 2024
Where: Academy LA, 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
Who: Hosted by Druski, Produced by Adam Glove / Affinity Nightlife
https://www.gettyimages.ca/editorial-images/entertainment/event/druskis-bet-awards-after-party/776166574?editorialproducts=all
Susanna Paliotta
Famous PR
+1 401-226-7454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram