UniTek Celebrates 20 Years of Hard Won Achievements and Leadership in Communications Infrastructure
Charlie L. Smith, President and CEO of UniTek, “UniTek attributes its 20-years of success to grit and overcoming obstacles with the right team.”
Technology pioneer, UniTek Global Services, Inc, a leading provider of network infrastructure services to North America, proudly announces its 20th anniversary.
UniTek Global Services, Inc., a leading provider of network infrastructure services to the North American communications industry, proudly announces its 20th anniversary.
UniTek and its family of companies, many of whom originated much farther back than 2004, have today evolved into one of the most sought-after providers of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to the North American communications infrastructure industry.
Communications infrastructure has surged as internet service has been reclassified from luxury to an essential utility, joining electricity, water, natural gas, sewage services, and telecommunications. Becoming an essential utility has also created immense demand for services with an abundance of work in the foreseeable future.
The family of UniTek companies have set industry precedence and led the way by pioneering the use of directional drilling technologies in underground construction of fiber networks in the 70s and 80s, to being one of the first providers to deploy LiDAR and cloud-based technologies in the design and engineering of fiber networks in the early 2000s. Today, UniTek and their family of companies continue to raise the bar in project performance and customer satisfaction.
UniTek attributes its ability to achieve to the obstacles it has overcome. “It is the challenges we have faced together that have allowed us to learn and grow together as teams, and as a company,” says Charlie L. Smith, President and CEO of UniTek since 2021.
Smith and his leadership team are part of an organization where team members genuinely care for each other, which is becoming rarer these days. “From early on, we have seen company culture not only as our number one competitive advantage, but as a way to take care of our people,” says Smith.
The company culture is steeped in determination, grit, and above all teamwork. The result is an unwavering “never give up” attitude that continues to propel UniTek forward today from the highest level of leadership and administration to the boots on the ground team members. It is as obvious in project work as it is in board meetings.
“I am incredibly proud of UniTek as the company reaches this significant milestone in its journey," said Smith. "UniTek’ s 20-year anniversary is a testament to the hard work, dedication, determination, and passion to succeed that defines every UniTek team member, partner, and stakeholder, without whom, UniTek would never have survived to be the successful company it is today.
As we reflect on achieving this milestone in our company history, we encourage every team member to enjoy and appreciate the hard-earned pride that comes with it. While also reminding everyone that this is simply the beginning, UniTek isn’t done yet! I am personally more dedicated, excited, and encouraged than ever before when I think about UniTek’s future and the incredible opportunities that lie ahead."
As UniTek marks 20 years of existence, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions, driving positive change, shaping the future of utility infrastructure in the US, and helping Americans more easily communicate with each other and the world.
For more information on UniTek Global Services, Inc., visit https://unitekglobalservices.com.
