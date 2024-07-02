James Dobbs to appear on Time for Fellowship
We celebrate the diverse backgrounds of our brethren and the unique stories they share”MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Dobbs, celebrated author of the newly released poetry collection Whispers on the Square, will be featured in an exclusive interview on the popular podcast Time For Fellowship with Matt & Andrew on the July 25th episode. This weekly hangout, hosted by brothers Matt and Andrew, delves into the world of Freemasonry through casual conversations, laughter, and shared learning.
Andrew Martins
James Dobbs, a bestselling author of short stories and flash fiction, recently released Whispers on the Square, a captivating collection of poems and stories. The book spans themes from World War II to time travel, modern life, and deep introspection, designed to amuse, inspire, and provoke reflection. Dobbs’ multifaceted career includes significant roles in healthcare IT, collaboration with the CDC on syndromic surveillance and AI projects, and contributions to global pharmaceutical companies on human brain interfacing technologies and cancer research. His creative prowess extends to his role as Producer and Marketing Director for the immersive tabletop RPG campaign, The Black Ballad, and his theatrical performances at Chicago's iconic iO Theater, Second City, and The Annoyance Theater.
In his upcoming appearance on Time For Fellowship with Matt & Andrew, Dobbs will discuss his quest for authenticity, truth, and meaning, and how each piece in Whispers on the Square reflects an aspect of that journey. When asked his thoughts on the upcoming interview Andrew Martins said: "At Time for Fellowship, we cherish exploring the living art of Masonry in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Here, Masons can freely discuss their passion for Freemasonry. We celebrate the diverse backgrounds of our brethren and the unique stories they share about how Freemasonry has impacted their lives. So, what are you waiting for? Loosen your ties, unwind, and join us—it's Time for Fellowship!"
James Dobbs expressed his excitement about appearing on Time For Fellowship with Matt & Andrew, highlighting the unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about his work and creative journey. "I am thrilled to join Matt and Andrew on their podcast," Dobbs said, "and look forward to sharing the inspirations behind Whispers on the Square in such a relaxed and enriching setting." “We are excited to have James Dobbs on Time for Fellowship to discuss his Masonic journey, his ties to the United Grand Lodge of England, and his new book, “Whispers on the Square”. “Whispers on the Square” is a work of art that people inside and outside the Fraternity will find something of value in, perhaps even something to make them strive to be better.” said host Matt Konradt
Time For Fellowship with Matt & Andrew is known for its relaxed and laid-back atmosphere, making it the perfect platform for Dobbs to share his insights and experiences. The podcast provides listeners with an engaging exploration of Freemasonry, wrapped in casual conversations and camaraderie. Tune in to Time For Fellowship with Matt & Andrew to hear James Dobbs discuss his new book and the inspirations behind his writing. This episode promises to be a thought-provoking and enjoyable conversation, shedding light on Dobbs' creative process and his contributions to the literary world. The episode drops July 25th and can be found here: https://timeforfellowship.buzzsprout.com/
