THE PEER NETWORK HIRES STEVEN K. PETERSON AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peer Network, a SaaS telehealth platform providing access to peer-to-peer recovery support, is pleased to announce Steven K. Peterson as its Chief Technology Officer. Steven will oversee development, architecture, IT operations, product management, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance.
Steven K. Peterson is a seasoned CTO with over 30 years of experience driving innovation and growth in SaaS companies. Known for his strategic alignment of technology with business goals, Steven has extensive experience in the healthcare IT sector. He has a proven track record in product development, architectural design, agile processes, and regulatory compliance. Under his leadership, his teams have achieved significant milestones, including maintaining high system availability, implementing effective cloud infrastructure, and executing successful cloud migrations.
Steven's expertise extends to managing diverse, geographically dispersed teams, where he fosters a collaborative environment that enhances productivity and innovation. His leadership style emphasizes transparency, continuous learning, and empowering team members to reach their full potential. Steven holds a BS in Computer Science from North Carolina State University.
“Cultivating digital solutions that nurture mental health is not just a passion but a purpose. As CTO, my commitment is to fortify our SaaS platform with unwavering stability, exceptional scalability, and unyielding integrity, ensuring our technology empowers our peer network to expand access to essential services,” said Steven Peterson.
Kurt Schmidt, Founder and CEO of The Peer Network, expressed his enthusiasm about Steven joining the team:
“I am excited to have Steven on board. His passion for our mission, along with his exceptional skills in security, product management, and regulatory compliance, will be a tremendous asset to our team. Steven has a proven track record with real, measurable results. His business and technical acumen, combined with his expertise in leading geographically diverse teams, make him a real asset in the C-Suite. When I met with Steven, I knew it was the right fit and couldn't be more excited to have him join us,” said Kurt Schmidt.
About The Peer Network:
The Peer Network is a pioneering SaaS telehealth platform dedicated to empowering individuals on their recovery journeys by meeting them where they are. Accessible to anyone with an internet connection, our platform removes barriers and reduces stigma by providing affordable access to certified, vetted Peer Support Specialists. These specialists offer non-clinical, evidence-based guidance tailored to each person’s unique needs, facilitating mental health and substance use recovery.
We connect users with compassionate support and comprehensive resources, emphasizing self-determination and personalized, empathetic care. With just a few clicks, users can access experienced peer specialists who are committed to helping them navigate their recovery journey. Experience the transformative power of peer support with The Peer Network. Join us at thepeernetwork.com to start your journey towards a healthier, happier future.
