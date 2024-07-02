BugMD Announces Charitable Partnership With Pets for the Elderly, Supporting Senior Pet Adoption
BugMD partners with Pets for the Elderly, supporting senior pet adoption. The collaboration aims to provide companionship to seniors and save shelter animals.SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BugMD is proud to partner with Pets for the Elderly, supporting their mission of providing companionship to seniors through pet ownership while saving the lives of shelter animals that might otherwise be euthanized due to lack of space.
"We are excited to contribute to Pets for the Elderly and the incredible work they do," said Paul Kraus, COO of BugMD. "This partnership aligns with our values, and we hope our contribution will help them continue to facilitate these life-changing adoptions."
Since 1992, Pets for the Elderly has grown from working with just two shelters near Cleveland, Ohio, to a nationwide program that has successfully placed over 100,000 companion animals with senior adopters. PFE helps pay adoption fees, including pre-adoption veterinary exams and spay/neuter, at participating animal shelters throughout the United States for senior citizens aged 60 and over who adopt a companion dog or cat.
The Impact of BugMD's Partnership on Pets for the Elderly:
BugMD's partnership will have a significant impact on Pets for the Elderly's ability to provide essential services to senior individuals and shelter animals. The funds will support the organization's various programs and initiatives, including:
- Helping seniors aged 60+ with adoption fees for dogs and cats from participating shelters
- Supporting various services for senior animal adopters through shelter programs
- Expanding the program to include more shelters across the United States
- Working with related systems to assess and improve service delivery
- Fighting loneliness among older persons by providing the companionship of a pet
This contribution will enhance the quality of life for senior individuals, ensuring they have access to the companionship and unconditional love that a pet can provide, while also saving the lives of shelter animals that might otherwise be euthanized. The partnership will also help Pets for the Elderly continue its mission of creating fulfilling friendships between seniors and companion animals.
BugMD's Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility:
BugMD's partnership with Pets for the Elderly exemplifies the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility. By regularly partnering with non-profit organizations and charities, BugMD strives to create a better world beyond providing effective and family-friendly pest control solutions.
The company's commitment to giving back to the community is rooted in its core values of compassion, integrity, and social responsibility. BugMD believes that by supporting organizations like Pets for the Elderly, they can make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of senior individuals and shelter animals, working towards a world where every senior has a companion and every shelter animal finds a loving home.
What This Means For The Future:
BugMD's charitable contribution to Pets for the Elderly highlights the company's commitment to supporting senior wellness and animal welfare. By collaborating with this impactful organization, BugMD aims to raise awareness about the benefits of senior pet adoption and inspire others to get involved in creating these life-changing connections.
Through its philanthropic efforts, BugMD hopes to create a lasting, positive impact on senior individuals and shelter animals, serving as an example of corporate social responsibility for other businesses to follow. Together, BugMD and Pets for the Elderly are working towards a future where every senior experiences the joys of pet companionship and every shelter animal finds a loving forever home.
Summer M.
BugMD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok