AVIATION MAINTENANCE PROFESSIONALS EXPANDS OPERATIONS WITH NEW HANGAR FACILITY
Acquired hangar boosts capacity for additional aircraft maintenance and repair servicesDALLAS, TX, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Maintenance Professionals (AMP), a leader in comprehensive aviation maintenance services, announces the addition of their 20,000 sq. ft. hangar at Arlington Municipal Airport (GKY). This strategic expansion marks a significant advancement in AMP’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering superior services to their customers.
The newly acquired hangar is an addition to AMP's existing facilities, driven by the need for more space to meet growing demand. This expansion enhances AMP’s operational capacity, enabling the company to manage an increased volume of both potential and ongoing maintenance jobs. It boosts efficiency for existing clients and opens new business opportunities. Designed to accommodate a wide range of aircraft maintenance services, from routine inspections to complex repairs, the hangar will be operated by AMP’s team of highly skilled technicians and engineers, ensuring the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency in every project.
"We are excited about the additional hangar space," said Brian Allen, President of Aviation Maintenance Professionals. "In today's economy, we're fortunate to expand while others are scaling back. This new space enables us to better serve our clients and supports our mission to provide exceptional aviation maintenance services. It allows us to take on more projects and cater to a broader range of clients."
AMP's decision to expand at GKY demonstrates their commitment to growth and excellence in aviation maintenance. The additional hangar will serve as a hub for progress and excellence, providing clients with the reliable and high-quality services they expect from AMP.
About Aviation Maintenance Professionals
Aviation Maintenance Professionals (AMP) is a globally recognized FAA 145 Repair Station servicing all business jets. Our comprehensive MRO services encompass airframe, engine, and APU inspections, along with repairs, modifications, and parts/component overhauls. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, AMP’s team of trained and certified aircraft maintenance engineers has over 200 combined years of experience in the aviation industry. AMP consistently sets new industry standards by providing unmatched flexibility, tailored services, and highly competitive turnaround times.
