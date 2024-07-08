Linxura Announces Smart Controller Software Update V1.6
Update Enhances Platform Support And Adds New Product IntegrationsLISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Linxura, a technology company specializing in smart home control solutions, announced the V1.6 firmware update to their Linxura Smart Controller. The second major firmware update in just a few months, the update focuses on improved response time, new platform and integrations support, and energy efficient automation.
New direct device integrations include August and Yale locks, Kasa lights and switches, Tapo lights and switches, and WiZ lights.
The Samsung SmartThings integration now supports changing colors and color temperature for lights.
A major update has been made to the Google Home support functionality:
• Simplified Control: Linxura buttons will now appear as a single device in Google Home. Previously, linking a Linxura button would display four devices: Click, Double Click, Rotate Clockwise, and Rotate Counterclockwise. With the update, only one device will be shown in Google Home, and you can select Click and Double Click options under this device as starters for routines.
• Supports Click and Double Click Only: The change removes the Rotate Clockwise and Rotate Counterclockwise features in Google Home, due to their limited use case in Google Home. By focusing on Click and Double Click actions, we've optimized the responsiveness and reliability of your Linxura buttons with Google Home. This streamlined approach ensures a smoother and more consistent experience for your automations.
“As promised in our May 2024 press release, we are adding more direct device integrations at a faster pace, after listening to feedback from industry experts and feature requests from smart home users,” says Haofei Shi, CEO at Linxura. “We’re partnering with more companies and look forward to offering Linxura customers an incredible added value beyond just our controllers in the coming months ahead.”
The Google Home and Samsung SmartThings updates are now available through app and firmware updates, with the new device integrations to be available in the next few weeks..
Linxura is available for $99.99 from www.linxura.com.
About Linxura: Founded in 2021, Linxura is a smart device control technology company based in Lisle, IL. The executive and management team are comprised of professionals with a track record of technology successes in industries as varied as Home Integration, Payment Devices, Entertainment, and Access Control.
Sean McKee
Linxura
+1 630-297-8016
sean.mckee@linxura.com
