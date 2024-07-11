The Mentalist to Receive a Star on the LV Walk of Stars
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Commissioners of Clark County, Nevada do hereby proclaim July 31, 2024 to be, GERRY McCAMBRIDGE ‘THE MENTALIST’ DAY and ask all citizens and visitors to recognize and to pay tribute to Gerry for his contribution to Las Vegas.
In honor of being the longest running Mentalist show in Las Vegas history, and in honor of his upcoming 5,000th Las Vegas performance, the New Las Vegas Walk of Stars is proud to announce Gerry McCambridge will be the next recipient to be immortalized by receiving a star on the Las Vegas Strip on July 31, 2024 at 8:00PM in front of the Paris Casino. The unveiling ceremony is open to the public.
Gerry McCambridge will be the very first Magician and Mentalist to ever be immortalized on the Las Vegas strip. Past recipients to be honored with a star on the Las Vegas strip include Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Wayne Newton, Donny & Marie, Gloria Estefan, Trini Lopez, Bobby Darin, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and Engelbert Humperdinck.
About Gerry McCambridge
New York born and raised, Gerry McCambridge started his career as a magician at the age of eight, when he received a magic kit. From that point on, he pursued his love for magic, comedy and performing live, and eventually defined himself as “the mentalist” — an entertainer who, among other things, showcases his ability to screw with people’s minds.
Since June of 2005, Gerry has been a Las Vegas headliner. He is currently performing nightly at the V Theater in the Planet Hollywood Casino. His is the longest running mentalist show in the history of Las Vegas, with over 5,000 performances in Sin City.
Gerry McCambridge was the star and executive-producer of the hit TV show, “The Mentalist” which had over 6 million viewers in the United States and was also shown around the world in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., South Korea, Canada, Africa, Thailand, India, the Netherlands and the Middle East.
In 2005, he was awarded “Mentalist of the Year” by the Psychic Entertainers Association. In 2014, Gerry was voted “Best Magic Show” in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s readers’ poll. In 2008, he won the prestigious “Merlin” award for “Mentalist of the Decade” from the International Magicians Society. In 2014 he wrote the best selling book, ‘’MAKING THE MENTALIST’ adding to his long list of accomplishments.
