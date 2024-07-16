Laser Mole Removal Is Cheaper Than Most People Think

Dr Speron’s clinic offers a range of procedures to help people get the skin or bodies they want, and mole removal has become increasingly popular.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all have moles, but if you have one, or more, that you prefer wasn’t there, getting rid of them might be more affordable than you think. Chicago-based plastic surgeon, Dr Sam Speron, has highlighted how clear, smooth skin might just be a quick procedure away.Dr Speron’s clinic offers a range of procedures to help people get the skin or bodies they want, and mole removal has become increasingly popular, reflecting not just its affordability, but the ease and effectiveness of the simple procedure.Moles, a common skin feature“Everyone has moles,” Dr Speron explains. “The term is used to describe a broad range of harmless skin growths. While it’s important to keep an eye on them, most people just forget about them.”Why we have moles and why they develop them is still unknown. They will often grow in crops and can appear more frequently at certain points in life, such as the early teens or during pregnancy and can also be associated with sun-exposure. And while for some they might be so small they are barely noticeable, for others, they may be so dark and large they look unsightly.“Some people also confuse moles with larger birthmarks, known as congenital pigmented nevi,” Dr Speron adds. “These typically look like a large mole. Although not moles, these birthmarks are usually harmless but come with an increased risk of cancer.”How moles can be removedHistorically, mole removal was largely for medical reasons, requiring a deep excision of the mole and some of the surrounding tissue. The resultant scar was often as unsightly as the mole itself, especially if plastic surgeons were not involved.However, modern cosmetic techniques have made mole removal a much more practical procedure.“We now offer different treatments to remove moles, such as laser mole removal treatment, which we specialize in at my clinic,” says Dr Speron. The procedure is minimally invasive, leaving little or no scar. “There is no point in removing a mole only to leave a larger scar behind,” Dr Speron points out.Several treatment optionsNon-laser treatments tend to cause scarring because they are, literally, removing the mole. Indeed, many may be put off by what some of the options involve, which may be freezing with liquid nitrogen or using cautery to burn the mole off, as well as different techniques that surgically shave or remove the mole tissue.“The benefit of laser treatment is that it doesn’t remove any tissue,” Dr Speron explains. “Lasers offer exceptional precision in multiple ways. Not only is it aimed solely at your mole, but the frequency can also be set specifically to target the pigment in the mole.” The result is that the pigment is broken down, and can then be removed by your body’s natural processes.Another popular option is skin lightening treatment which can also target the pigmentation. Dr Speron has developed his own range of natural skin care which includes a photoquinone skin lightener, which is hydroquinone-free. This inhibits the creation of melanin and stimulates the breakdown of pigment.“Skin lightening is an effective way of getting clearer skin, especially when the skin has hyperpigmentation,” Dr Speron says. “However, you must be careful. When using skin lighteners, it’s crucial to keep the treated area out of the sun.”Affordable treatmentThe benefit of laser treatment is its ease, says Dr Speron. “Since it’s not a surgical technique, it can be done quickly and easily in an office setting. Usually, you get a treatment, and then you can back to your normal life.”Indeed, the procedure is so quick and simple that it’s often very affordable. Laser mole removal starts at $50 a treatment.“Since there’s no surgery, there’s no need for much downtime,” Dr Speron explained. “Depending on the size of the mole or nevus, it’s usually just one or two short appointments. It’s a safe and effective treatment that leaves most patients happy.”Although moles are usually harmless, many people are unhappy with their moles’ appearance, especially if they are prominent or in visible areas.Fortunately, modern technology means that removal is a quick, painless, and effective procedure. All you need to do to have that clear skin you always wanted is to get online or give us a call to arrange your treatment.