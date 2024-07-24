Simple skincare: award-winning surgeon reveals how to get best results

Dr Sam Speron has called on people to rethink how they look after their skin, re-focusing on using natural ingredients that are targeted to their needs.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Sam Speron, an award-winning plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has called for a fresh look at simple skincare.- Skin is a naturally resilient organ, and has evolved to protect us in tough environments. However, the rapid changes in our natural and built environment means it can need a little extra help.- There is a tendency for science and technology to dominate headlines, but for routine care, our bodies will react and respond better to natural ingredients - Using simple, natural, ingredients, targeted at your needs, like Dr Speron’s range, is the best way to protect your skin.Dr Sam Speron has called on people to rethink how they look after their skin, re-focusing their skincare on using natural ingredients that are targeted to their needs.“Skincare is increasingly medicalized, with surgical intervention often considered before more natural alternatives,” says Speron. “Even in common skincare, there’s a tendency to push chemicals rather than natural products, and many well-known brands will create scientific sounding names for ingredients in an attempt to conjure the illusion of some magical skincare product.”In fact, human skin is incredibly resilient, as evidenced by the incredible range of environments where humans live, and the activities they undertake. “The skin is our first line of defense against the outside world. The very fact that humans can be found from the frozen tundra to desert sands is evidence of how incredible skin is,” Dr Speron says. “And, for most of human history, only the most basic skincare, with natural ingredients, was possible, which further underlines that, for most people, natural skincare is all they need.”Modern life’s skincare challengeDr Speron stresses, though, that your skin does need some help, typically because of the stresses of modern life. The world has been transformed in a relatively short time, in just a few hundred years, humanity has moved from a largely pastoral, agricultural, existence to one that is urban and industrialized.“Modern life is remarkably unnatural,” says Dr Speron. “We might live our life in air-conditioned buildings, drying the skin. Or live in areas with high pollution, that can damage our pores. Even when we escape on a holiday, we might be doing more harm than good by exposing our skin to more sun than it is accustomed to.”Dr Speron says the skincare challenge is adapting our regimes so they can address the demands of modern life, without creating additional problems by using chemicals that do more harm than good to our skin or the environment.“When you consider how much your skin does for you — and how much it goes through every day — you’ll quickly realize how much you owe it, and that good skincare is an investment,” Dr Speron says.“Consider the environments you are in, the impact you have on your skin, and how you can support it,” Dr Speron advises. “Even if you already have a skincare regime, it’s worth checking it’s still right for you. You might have been using the same product for years, but has your life — and your skin — remained unchanged in all that time?”Getting the basics rightAt a minimum, Dr Speron says that everyone needs to get the basics right: moisturizer, sun protection, and cleansing.“They really are the trifecta of skincare. Most of us don’t hydrate enough, and that inevitably has an impact on the skin,” Dr Speron says. “But even if we do, our environment takes its toll on the skin. If you spend a lot of time in air-conditioned environments, it will be drying out your skin.”“Sun protection is critical, wherever you are, whatever the time of year,” Dr Speron explains. “We underestimate the impact that the sun has on us. And while we might think we only need to worry when we are on holiday, UV light has a negative impact on our skin even in winter. Making sure you are always protected is common sense, and the single best way to protect your skin from aging.”“Finally, we should remember that our skin gets dirty throughout the day, even if we don’t realize,” Dr Speron explains. “Think about how often you wash your hands compared to your face. But the fact is that throughout the day, pollutants from the air around us will collect and accumulate on any exposed skin.”The sooner you start your skincare regime, the betterDr Speron offers a range of skincare products , each using clinically proven and natural ingredients. But whether people use his products or not, he wants people to be more active in their skincare.“A lot of the people who see me as a surgeon want help to repair damage that could have been avoided or delayed with good skincare,” says Dr Speron. “It might seem odd to do myself out of work, but I choose this career because I want everyone to have healthy skin, and the best way to do that is with good skincare. If you never want to see a surgeon like me, then skincare is the best way to avoid it, and if you haven’t started a good skincare regime already, then the best time to start is right now.”