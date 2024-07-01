Raye Spielberg Selects Workhouse as Agency of Record
So excited to be working with the incredibly passionate, inventive, and iconic Workhouse. LFG”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workhouse (http://www.workhousepr.com), one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies, today announced that it has been selected as Agency of Record for Raye Spielberg (www.rayespielberg.com), an American actress whose talent and dedication are rapidly earning her rising star recognition in both film and theater. As PR agency of record, Workhouse will direct a program of branded visibility to Spielberg, including domestic communication, artistic partnerships, and experiential promotions. The assignment is effective immediately.
In the June, 2024 East Hampton Star feature entitled “A Spielberg on the Cusp of Something Big,” the newspaper documents her love for telling female-forward stories. This is evident in her breakout film role as Lucy in "Merry Good Enough," a dark comedy about a dysfunctional family whose mother disappears on Christmas Eve. In the Indie, Lucy must navigate her complex family dynamics to reunite them. The film premiered at the New Hampshire Film Festival, winning Best Narrative Feature. Critics have called her performance "riveting" and "emotionally nuanced," highlighting her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her roles. The ensemble cast includes Joel Murray, Comfort Clinton, Marcia DeBonis, and her real-life husband, Sawyer Spielberg (Masters of the Air). "Merry Good Enough" is currently available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video & Apple TV.
Watch Raye Spielberg’s reel here https://youtu.be/Gj2ZUXx7Yio
Spielberg stars in the highly anticipated indie thriller "Pink Flags." Written and directed by Misha Calvert. The narrative centers on figure skater Liberty, who becomes entangled in a suspenseful and psychological cat-and-mouse game with a mysterious man (played by Sawyer Spielberg) who appears at her ice rink. As Liberty turns the tables and begins stalking him, she is drawn into a series of mesmerizing yet unsettling visions while attempting to unravel the enigma. Channeling the essence of classic paranoid thrillers from the 1970s, "Pink Flags" also stars Nick Creegan (Batwoman). Currently in post-production, the film boasts an impressive production team including producers Cronin Cullen and Calvert, associate producers Olivia Winn and Shrevy Venkatesh, consulting producer Federica Belletti, and executive producer Shona Tuckman.
Raye's spec TV pilot "The Fortune Teller’s Daughter" (co-written/created with Krista Donargo) is repped by Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe’s company A Touch More (www.atouchmore.com). Raye is repped by U-Shin Kim (UGA Artists), and is signed to Kim Veasey at Heroes and Villains Entertainment, in all areas (https://hvemgmt.com).
Raye starred in Jen Steele’s short film Follow the Roses, alongside Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon). Most recently, she completed production on the feature film "The End," Directed by Ari Selinger starring Tim Blake Nelson. Spielberg is currently slated to play the female lead in Irish filmmaker Colin Broderick’s New Romantic comedy "Tír na nóg," starring Owen Colgan, and appears in "Almost Grace,” an indie shooting this summer starring Mickey Sumner.
A Brooklyn native, Raye grew up deeply involved in the performing arts, excelling in figure skating, dancing, acting, and singing. She trained at the Joffrey Ballet School and refined her acting skills under Barbara Marchant at the William Esper Studio. Her stage career includes standout performances at renowned venues such as NYC's Cherry Lane Theatre, Boston Playwright's Theatre, Ensemble Studio Theatre, 59 E59, The Actor’s Studio, SVA Main stage, LTV, and Guild Hall. She has shared the stage & screen with notable actors including Kevin Kline, Judith Ivey, Bobby Cannavale, Olivia Cooke & Anna Chlumsky. In 2018, Raye took the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, starring in Mandi Riggi's play "Leviticus," where she earned critical acclaim for her performance.
Beyond her acting roles, she produced an impactful environmental PSA titled "A NY Body of Water." Directed by Chloe Dumont and featuring stars like Zoe Kravitz, Leighton Meester, Adrian Grenier, and Norman Reedus. The project serves to underscore her deep commitment to environmental causes.
Critics agree: Raye Spielberg’s presence is profound and it's a story that blooms and brightens with every single performance.
W O R K H O U S E is one of the country’s leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. Celebrating 25 years of service, the company provides forward thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Workhouse has historically enjoyed an impressive roster of clients, including the International Emmy Awards, Charlie Chaplin Estate, Anthony Quinn Estate, punk icon Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, "Stranger Things" star Matthew Modine, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Chase Contemporary, Versace and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion and lifestyle spheres. Visit http://www.workhousepr.com
