Bold Animated Feature “Conspiracy" Premieres at New York Lift-Off Film Festival

Irreverent Fiction Film Reimagines Kennedy Assassination, Watergate and Marilyn Monroe's Death, Marks Cinematic Debut of Acclaimed Composer Roger Rudenstein

I’ve been skeptical for years that JFK was killed by one man, and my doubts have only increased as independent investigators continue to unveil new information.” — Roger Rudenstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A captivating new breakthrough film that reimagines controversial cultural milestones of the 60s and 70s - the Kennedy assassination, Watergate and the death of Marilyn Monroe – has been selected to premiere at the 2024 New York Lift-Off Film Festival July 1st in New York City. Entirely sung to the newly-composed original music of award-winning composer Roger Rudenstein, “Conspiracy”, produced with innovative rotoscope and deep swap animation technologies, will debut July 1st online at 6:00 p.m. EDT. The movie essentially blames the CIA for these events and focusses on the conspiracies that resulted in the deaths of JFK, his brother Bobby and movie star Marilyn Monroe as well as the role the CIA played in the Watergate debacle and assassinations of foreign leaders.

New York Lift-Off Film Festival is a celebration of American and International Indie Film – a pure homage to the excellence of today’s grassroots filmmaker. Through the month-long festival, films are scored by the audience and selection panel. One of the most exciting features in the Lift-Off calendar, the NY Lift-Off plays at Stuart Cinema and Cafe in the heart of Brooklyn. As an official festival participant, following its July 1st premiere, “Conspiracy” will continue to be available for screening online (https://vimeo.com/showcase/nyc2024features) throughout the month of July. Ticketholders can vote for each screened film to help determine festival winners.

“I’m honored and excited ‘Conspiracy’ has been officially selected for a film festival that’s so dedicated to independent, first-time filmmakers. My film aims for both satire and tragedy and my hope is the audience will laugh at the jokes but wince at the outcomes. The idea was to create a fictional work of art rather than a ‘based on’ type film or a documentary. This gave me free reign to skip backwards and forwards in time and to even have characters talk to one another who never met”, commented first-time filmmaker Roger Rudenstein.

“I’ve been skeptical for years that JFK was killed by one man, and my doubts have only increased as independent investigators continue to unveil new information. I also throw in Watergate and Marilyn Monroe’s death since, like Kennedy's death, these were apparently also products of CIA conspirators, even some of the same ones, explained Rudenstein. “On the cinema side, I was influenced by Richard Linklater's “Waking Life (2001)” which used rotoscoping on live actors to great emotional effect. I wrote the script, composed the music and edited and did the rotoscoping for the movie. So it has been a true – and fulfilling - ‘passion project’ for me.”

“Conspiracy” is Roger Rudenstein’s first foray into feature film. He has plans more films, one based on James Joyce's “Ulysses” and another about an American Faust. More info about all of Rudenstein’s projects can be found at: https://rogerrudensteinmusic.com

About Roger Rudenstein

Roger Rudenstein was born in New Jersey and studied drama at Antioch College in Ohio. After graduation he was artistic director and playwright for several theater companies in the Midwest, Subsequently Rudenstein turned his attention towards music, creating hundreds of works in the modern classical genre. Performances of some of these works can be found on Spotify, YouTube and all other major music streaming services and social networks. He has been called, “truly an unsung hero of the modern classical art form…an extremely prolific American composer who sets a bar above and beyond contemporary composers of his time”. His recent release, “American Requiem – Part 1”, has been heard by tens of thousands of listeners and elicited admiring comments such as “Very powerful and thought provoking”.