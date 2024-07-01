Intrex's Rythmos® Solution Transforms Senior Care at Teal Shores Senior Living Community

Significant Improvements in Safety and Efficiency Achieved Within One Month of Implementation

RESTON, VA, US, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrex, a leading care-technology company, announces the successful implementation of its Rythmos® solution at Teal Shores, a Volante Senior Living community. The integration has yielded remarkable improvements in resident safety and staff efficiency within just one month.

Teal Shores, offering tailored living options including independent, assisted, and memory care, chose Rythmos® to address critical needs in enhancing resident safety and improving staff communication. Teal Shores recognized an opportunity to enhance their resident care and staff efficiency. The community sought to leverage Rythmos® to better serve their residents and support their dedicated staff.

Key achievements in the first month of Rythmos® implementation include:

• 80% reduction in response times

• 4 falls automatically detected, enabling the staff to respond quickly, reducing the risk of serious injury

• An estimated $21,068 in cost savings by proactively preventing falls

• 50% improvement in caregiver coordination and support

"The positive impact of Rythmos® at Teal Shores demonstrates our commitment to revolutionizing senior care. By integrating advanced features like nurse call, fall detection, and real-time location awareness, we're not just enhancing safety; we're transforming the entire caregiving experience," said Ted Tzirimis, CEO of Intrex.

The Rythmos® solution includes community wearables with in-community location awareness, a CareManager mobile app for staff, wander door sensors, and strategically placed pull cords. This comprehensive system has replaced the previous limited pager and walkie-talkie setup.

"The transition to Rythmos® has been remarkably smooth, and the benefits are already evident. We're seeing better response times and improved accountability, which significantly enhances the safety and well-being of our residents. It's been a much-needed upgrade, and the positive impact on our community is clear," explained Ken Kealey, Executive Director at Teal Shores.

The implementation of Rythmos® at Teal Shores addresses several challenges faced by the community, including inefficiencies in emergency response, the need for enhanced resident safety, and improved staff communication. Intrex's solution provides comprehensive training and support, ensuring staff can effectively utilize the new system.

Benefits of the Rythmos® solution include:

• Enhanced resident safety through reduced response times and easy-to-use alert systems

• Improved communication and collaboration among staff members

• Increased staff efficiency and job satisfaction

• Better data visibility for informed decision-making

• Cost savings through streamlined processes and advanced features

To learn more about how Rythmos® is transforming senior care communities, please visit https://www.intrexis.com/.

ABOUT INTREX

Intrex is a spin-off tech company of a woman-owned organization providing direct care to seniors for over 46 years, ranging from assistance with the activities of daily living to compassionate end-of-life care. Intrex's mission is to help seniors age safely at home. Their award-winning Rythmos® platform is a comprehensive safety and wellness solution that includes innovative wearables, advanced sensors, access control solutions, and emergency devices.