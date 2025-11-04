Evolve Senior Living at Lake Zurich to Host Fall Fest Featuring Ribbon Cutting with the LZ Area Chamber of Commerce

Evolve at Lake Zurich

Celebrate the newly refreshed Evolve Senior Living at Lake Zurich with live entertainment, chef-prepared bites, local vendors and community partners.

LAKE ZURICH, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolve Senior Living at Lake Zurich will host its Fall Fest on Thursday, November 13, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., in partnership with the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce. The celebration will include a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of recent renovations and the community’s continued commitment to offering an inviting, modern, and engaging environment for residents and families.

Located at 795 N. Rand Road in Lake Zurich, the event will feature hors d'oeuvres stations by Evolve at Lake Zurich’s own award-winning Chef Ralph Rojas, who brings two decades of experience in the culinary arts and a passion for creating memorable dining experiences. The celebration will also feature refreshments by Corked Restaurant and Wine Bar, the historic Long Grove destination known for its welcoming atmosphere and global wine selection. Additional highlights include live entertainment by the Cindi Cronin Trio (CC Sings), bringing an energetic mix of jazz, pop, and soul; a vintage photo booth experience from Photique, Chicagoland’s premier photo booth; magic by award-winning entertainer Dave Stritter (“Magic Dave”); and festive décor by balloon stylist Nikki Nacole of Cute & Classy Balloons, known for her creative and elegant balloon artistry throughout the Chicagoland area.

“Lake Zurich has such a strong sense of community, and we wanted this event to reflect that same spirit,” said Justin Dickinson, Co-Founder & Partner of Evolve Senior Living. “These updates represent an exciting new chapter for residents and families. Fall Fest is our opportunity to open the doors, celebrate our growth, and thank the people who make Lake Zurich feel like home.”

Founded in 2023 by Justin Dickinson and Andrew Agins, Evolve Senior Living is led by a team of senior living professionals dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through personalized care, connection, and hospitality.

“This celebration embodies what Evolve is all about, bringing people together,” said Andrew Agins, Co-Founder & Partner of Evolve Senior Living. “We’re proud to welcome our residents, neighbors, and partners to experience the renewed energy and warmth of our community.”

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite or by calling or emailing Mike Thill at 847-320-0570 or mthill@evolvesenior.com.

About Evolve Senior Living

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Justin Dickinson and Andrew Agins, Evolve Senior Living is redefining senior living through innovation, hospitality, and a focus on meaningful connections. With a growing portfolio of communities, Evolve is committed to creating warm, engaging environments where residents thrive and families feel confident in their loved one’s care. Learn more at: www.evolveseniorliving.com.

