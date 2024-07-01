Submit Release
RENEWABLE LAND ACQUIRES 622 ACRES OF LAND IN NEVADA

Renewable Land announces the acquisition of a 622-acre property in Humboldt County, Nevada entirely leased to the Battle Mountain Solar project.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewable Land is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 622-acre property in Humboldt County, Nevada entirely leased to the Battle Mountain Solar project. The project consists of a 100-megawatt solar power plant and 25 megawatts of four-hour duration battery storage.

“The acquisition is consistent with Renewable Land’s strategy of investing in properties leased to high-quality renewable energy projects, including solar, wind and battery storage (BESS) facilities,” said Alex Stone, President and Co-Founder of Renewable Land.

“The US is experiencing unprecedented renewable energy development to support electricity demand from artificial intelligence, data centers, manufacturing plants and electric vehicles. These projects require a significant amount of real estate which continues to present incredible investment opportunities for Renewable Land,” Stone added.

About Renewable Land

Renewable Land Advisers, LLC is a real estate investment firm based in Manhattan Beach, CA specializing in acquiring land leased to renewable energy projects. It was founded by Alex Stone, J.C. Frey and P.J. Fielding, who have managed over $15 billion of energy and infrastructure investments.

The firm transacts with renewable energy developers and private landowners throughout the United States. For additional information please contact us at info@renewableland.com or visit www.renewableland.com.

