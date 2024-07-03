Realism Kandles Introduces Aroma Persona Candle Test to Simplify Candle Shopping Experience

Hulette – Ocean Breeze Scented Candle

The short and easy survey uses the science of aromatherapy and personality types to make candle buying easy

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candle lovers rejoice! Realism Kandles, a leading candle company, has just launched a new way to make candle shopping easier and more enjoyable. The Aroma Persona Candle Test is a revolutionary tool that helps customers find the perfect candle fragrance that matches their mood and personality

Shopping for candles can often be a daunting task. Due to the wide variety of fragrances available, selecting the optimal scent can be a time-intensive process. But Realism Kandles is helping to make the candle-buying experience easier and more enjoyable with its Aroma Persona Candle Test.

For years, researchers have studied the links between scents, environments, and mood. Aromatherapy continues to grow in popularity, with people continually on a quest to find the right scents to create the ideal environment for life’s situations, whether it’s a scent that supports a calming work environment, a relaxing bath, or a refreshing cup of tea in the morning.

Realism Kandles understands the incredible power of aromatherapy, its therapeutic benefits, and how important it can be to have the right scents for moods and personalities. With this in mind, the candle company created its aroma persona candle test. The eight-question survey asks users to reflect on any negative emotions they may be feeling, what they look for most in a candle, and some preferred scents.

Once the test is complete, users get a candle recommendation based on their results. They can instantly link to that product on Realism Kandle’s site and purchase the candle that best reflects their personality.

“At Realism Kandles, we believe in a hyper-personalized approach to fragrances,” said Mary Atkinis-Harris, the business owner. “Having the right scent for your personality, mood, and space is important to reap all of the amazing benefits of aromatherapy. With this in mind, we’ve made the candle scent matching process easy and taken out the guesswork with our easy aroma persona candle test so you can find the best product to match your mood and lifestyle.”

To learn more about Realism Kandles and to take the aroma persona candle test, visit realismkandles.com.