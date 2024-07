Small Medium Sized Businesses Wanted, to Test New Customer Feedback Portal

What Are They Saying About You Feedback Callouts

"Like it or not, people are shaping your local business’ reputation online! 5-stars make money ... 1 star kills you."

Your online reputation impacts anyone who searches for a company like yours and uses those results to decide where to go.” — Maynard Greene

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Local Reputation Marketing & Reputation Management Company Greene Consulting Group is looking for Small and Medium-sized businesses to test drive its new simple, proprietary way to start getting 5-star reviews. The testing period is for 30 days.In return, all Greene Consulting Group asks is your honest feedback on the customer feedback portal.Greene Consulting Group will use your honest feedback on their “Customer Feedback Portal” in future promotions.Reserve your custom “Customer Feedback Portal" Here For more information on Greene Consulting Group visit https://gcg2.net

