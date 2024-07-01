Northpark's Annual Celebrate America Balloon Glow Lights up Ridgeland, Miss.

Celebrate America Balloon Glow Held at Northpark

We had another great turnout for this year’s Celebrate America Balloon Glow. It was wonderful seeing families from around the metro gather to enjoy the display of hot air balloons and fireworks.” — Shawn Cochran, Northpark General Manager

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark collaborated with the Mississippi Championship Balloon Fest in hosting its annual Celebrate America Balloon Glow event Friday evening. The event kicked off 4th of July celebrations in the Jackson metro area. The community came together and enjoyed a patriotic display of fireworks and glowing hot air balloons while also taking part in a variety of activities offered by Northpark.

Over 15 hot air balloons inflated and glowed against the evening sky, followed by a fireworks show that lit up the night sky. The breathtaking scenes were accompanied by live music from the Temperance Trio, DJ Trix, Soundcheck The Band, and headliner Drake Milligan. Thanks to the generosity of Dr. Rose from the Pediatric Dental Studio and Dr. Minor from Smile Design Studio Orthodontics, kids were able to enjoy entertainment at the Kid’s Zone, which offered bounce houses, slides, and games.

“We had another great turnout for this year’s Celebrate America Balloon Glow,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark. “It was wonderful seeing families from around the metro area gather together to enjoy the display of hot air balloons and fireworks.”

Northpark has been a cornerstone of the Jackson metro area for 40 years, supporting local businesses, creating job opportunities, and fostering a sense of community. The success of the Celebrate America Balloon Glow underscores Northpark’s commitment to enriching community life and providing memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike. The event offered community members a free and fun way to spend Friday evening and kick off the 4th of July holiday.

“Our community is behind everything we do at Northpark,” said Laura Antoon, Northpark Marketing and Business Development Director. “Events such as Celebrate America Balloon Glow are one way we strive to give back to this incredible community that has been supporting us for the past forty years.”

To learn more about Northpark, visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram TikTok, and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next-generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

#NorthparkNostalgia #NP40YearsofStyle

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com