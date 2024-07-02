Newmark's Stewart Skloss Leads Major 114,396-SF Lease for Bob Mills Furniture in Schertz, TX

SCHERTZ, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stewart Skloss, Managing Director - Global Brokerage at Newmark, has successfully secured a significant 114,396-square-foot lease for Bob Mills Furniture at Schertz Corporate Center, marking a pivotal expansion in Texas operations. This monumental lease marks a significant milestone in Bob Mills Furniture’s strategic expansion, reinforcing its dominance in the Texas market.

Stewart Skloss, and Eva Horton, Managing Director - Capital Markets, led this high-profile transaction with unparalleled expertise. Skloss, the lead Broker for Newmark, represented Bob Mills Furniture, while Horton Co-Brokered the deal, ensuring a seamless negotiation process. The exclusive representation of Bob Mills Furniture in Texas by Newmark underscores a strategic partnership aimed at aggressive market growth.

“We are thrilled to orchestrate Bob Mills Furniture’s expansive growth in South and Central Texas,” declared Stewart Skloss. “The Schertz Corporate Center’s strategic location along the booming Austin-San Antonio Corridor offers extraordinary logistical advantages and an unmatched opportunity for retail expansion in one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States.”

The Austin-San Antonio Corridor, with a vibrant population of approximately 4.5 million, is projected to soar to 6-7 million by 2030. This region is a critical nexus for economic development, making it an ideal site for Bob Mills Furniture’s dual-purpose facility. The property at 17975 IH-35 N will serve as both a state-of-the-art distribution warehouse and a spacious retail showroom, enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and customer reach.

“Driving from San Antonio International Airport to our new warehouse and showroom location in Schertz, Texas, I feel the electricity of endless retail possibilities,” enthused Bob Mills, Founder and President of Bob Mills Furniture. “This location is pivotal in our strategic plan to better serve our customers and streamline our operations.”

Built in 1981, the Schertz Corporate Center provides nearly 60,000 square feet of distribution space and almost 55,000 square feet of retail showroom space. The facility boasts key features such as 12’ to 20’ clear heights, dock-high and grade loading, a 4:1000 parking ratio, trailer parking, and comprehensive sprinkler systems, designed to meet the sophisticated needs of modern retail and distribution operations.

“Our mission is to drive extraordinary success for our clients through deep market insights, strategic thinking, and a relentless client-first approach,” added Stewart Skloss. “This landmark transaction with Bob Mills Furniture is a testament to our dedication to facilitating significant growth and operational excellence. The exclusive partnership with Bob Mills reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results.”

Bob Mills Furniture has experienced exponential growth since its establishment in Oklahoma City in 1971, now boasting 10 store locations across Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas, with a significant distribution center in Fort Worth. This latest expansion into Schertz exemplifies the company’s robust growth trajectory and commitment to customer satisfaction.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau in May 2024, the top three fastest-growing cities in the U.S. with populations exceeding 50,000 – Georgetown, Kyle, and Leander – are situated along or near the IH-35 corridor in Texas. Notably, Kyle, just north of Schertz Corporate Center, ranked #2 with a remarkable growth rate of 9% between July 2022 and July 2023.

About Newmark

