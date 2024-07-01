SALT. Optics Unveils Limited-Edition Eyewear Collection with Leading Sailmaker North Sails Ahead of Summer 2024 Olympics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium eyewear brand SALT. Optics is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive collaboration with North Sails, the world’s leading sailmaker, apparel, and water sports company. Launching ahead of the Summer 2024 Olympics, the SALT. x NS Collection caters to all tastes focusing on premium materials and exceptional performance. Featuring three styles—the VMG, Waypoint, and Lowell—available in three colorways, this collection reflects a fusion of wind and water influences.
The VMG model, with its iconic teardrop aviator shape, provides excellent eye protection even at sea, blending style, functionality, and performance. The polarized SALT. lenses enhance details, definition, and color contrast, particularly in aquatic environments. Inspired by Lowell North, founder of North Sails, the Lowell model captures the 1950s sailing aesthetic with vintage-inspired frame lines that exude elegance, making it suitable for any occasion. The Waypoint model, with its square aviator shape inspired by the 1950s army, allows you to conquer sunlight without straining your eyes and suits any face shape. The riveted hinges and premium Japanese acetate, available in exclusive SALT. colors, symbolize the high quality of these glasses.
“This has been an ongoing relationship with North Sails,” says Craig Metzger, Head of Marketing at SALT. Optics. “Years ago, they approached us about creating high-performance eyewear specifically for water sports like sailing. Together, we identified several unmet needs in their space, from optical quality to fit. Our first step was selecting premium polarized lenses that perform exceptionally well on the water. We use the finest Japanese polarized lenses to reduce glare and protect eyes from harmful UV rays that reflect off the water. With the lenses chosen, we then focused on classic styles that are perfect for water sports. For materials, we used aerospace-grade Japanese titanium and premium handmade Japanese acetate, ensuring a superior fit and quality.”
The SALT. x NS sunglasses are crafted from artisanal cellulose acetate, produced in collaboration with the Japanese factory Takiron Rowland. Each piece is unique, boasting high shine and maximum durability. Additionally, the frames are made of titanium, ensuring they are both lightweight and hypoallergenic. This construction prevents any stress on the frame from affecting the lenses, significantly enhancing vision quality.
SALT. x NS lenses utilize advanced coatings, filters, and optics to create an optimized field of view, perfectly balancing color, contrast, and light transmission. These lenses are 100% polarized and feature a patented anti-reflection coating, protecting your eyes in any lighting condition. The collection is now available for purchase on saltoptics.com and northsails.com. Each pair comes in a special SALT. x NS branded glasses case and retails between $515 - $610 USD. Campaign images can be found HERE.
About SALT. Optics
SALT. Optics is a Southern California premium eyewear brand committed to quality construction and timeless design inspired by effortless beauty. Each pair of lenses is crafted in Japan using high-quality materials, from premium acetate to Japanese aerospace-grade titanium. Their sunglasses have been seen on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Miles Teller, and more. SALT. Optics is available to shop online at saltoptics.com and in-store.
About North Sails
In 1957, North Sails founder Lowell North set out to make the best racing sails the world had ever seen, completely changing the way sailing was done. The combination of cutting-edge technology and high-performance materials, part of Lowell North’s heritage, also shaped the first clothing collection launched in 1989. Even today, in Performance clothing, the sole objective is to create the best technical garments capable of withstanding the elements, while the Lifestyle collections bring the spirit of the ocean to the city. To become increasingly “Ocean Positive”, North Sails is committed to using environmentally responsible materials, in perfect balance between sustainability and functionality, so as to be able to chart the course towards a cleaner and healthier ocean, and preserve it for future generations.
Sam Drucker
