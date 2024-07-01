Paz Dermatology Expands Services with GentleMax Pro, PicoWay, and Vbeam Laser Systems
Paz Dermatology Introduces Three State-of-the-Art Lasers at Visalia and Fresno Offices
This is an exciting time for dermatology. We are thrilled to offer the highest standard of care for treating a wide range of dermatological conditions using advanced laser technology.”FRESNO, CA, USA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paz Dermatology is proud to announce they now offer three revolutionary laser treatment devices in both offices: the PicoWay®, the GentleMax Pro®, and the VBeam® laser systems. These state-of-the-art devices elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.
Named the coveted 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year, the PicoWay® has garnered widespread acclaim and national recognition, including a feature on NBC’s Today Show. The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. The remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
-Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments with low to no downtime.
-Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.
-Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.
The GentleMax Pro® can treat various skin conditions, including:
-Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.
-Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.
-Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.
-Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.
-Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.
The GentleMax Pro® is a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.
The Vbeam® laser system is a world-renowned, easy-to-use pulsed dye laser recognized as the gold standard technology for the treatment of vascular lesions. The Vbeam pulsed dye laser (PDL) has been proven time and again to successfully treat a wide array of vascular, pigmented, and certain non-pigmented lesions with a low incidence of side effects.
The system uses 595 nm PDL technology to deliver an intense but gentle burst of light into targeted areas of the skin. There, it’s absorbed by the blood vessels or melanin-pigmented areas, removing the targeted imperfections. Most patients notice results right away, and it’s clinically proven for multiple skin types.
The Vbeam® laser system can treat various skin conditions, including:
-Vascular Birthmark Treatments
-Rosacea/Redness Treatments
-Acne Treatments
-Scar and Stretch Mark Treatments
"This is an exciting time for dermatology. At Paz Dermatology, we are thrilled to offer the highest standard of care for treating a wide range of dermatological conditions using advanced laser technology." said Dr. Carlos Paz, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon. "At Paz Dermatology, we now offer three advanced lasers. The Picoway laser is effective on all skin tones and treats various concerns such as tattoo removal, unwanted pigmentation, and sunspots. For laser hair removal, the GentleMax Pro provides gentle and effective treatment. The Vbeam laser targets vascular issues, reducing rosacea, acne redness, and broken vessels on the face and body. We are excited to provide these cutting-edge treatments to our community and look forward to serving you."
For more information about Paz Dermatology’s suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, visit www.pazderm.com, call 559-233-3376 in Fresno, or call 559-385-2133 in Visalia.
About Paz Dermatology:
Paz Dermatology is committed to providing the highest quality skin care in a patient-focused environment. They are a family-run practice with strong ties to the Central Valley. They care deeply about their patient’s skin health. They are committed to focusing their services on their patients’ skin health and using the gold standard in lasers and cosmetic services to enhance their patients’ natural beauty. They believe that Central Valley residents deserve the extensive training and expertise of their providers, and they use an integrative approach to create a personalized program that balances skin health with aesthetic concerns.
