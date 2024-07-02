Chalda Maloff to Exhibit at Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, Texas

Chalda Maloff, "Don't Squat with Your Spurs On," 2024, Digital Painting

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art will present a late summer exhibition titled "Crumbs of Wisdom" by Chalda Maloff on August 10, 2024.

Over the years I've made a hobby of creating visuals for some of my favorite witticisms. I am delighted to have this opportunity to exhibit them.” — Chalda Maloff

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibition Dates: August 10 - September 6, 2024

Reception: August 10 | 12 - 3 pm

Artist Talk: August 10, 1pm

Location: Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, 660 E. Ringgold St., Brownsville, TX 78520

Contact: Jose Angel Lozano, Exhibition Coordinator, jlozano@brownsvillemfa.org

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art will present a late summer exhibition titled "Crumbs of Wisdom" by Chalda Maloff. This show will feature a collection of 17 digital paintings that reinterpret ancient and folk wisdom for our challenging times, emphasizing the need for communal understanding, common sense, and a touch of humor. A public reception will be held at the museum on Saturday, August 10, from 12 PM to 3 PM during which the artist will deliver a talk about her work and practice.

In "Crumbs of Wisdom," Maloff explores the contemporary visual possibilities of traditional, universal, and often humorous proverbs. “Growing up, my multi-cultural family loved poking fun at human foibles. Over the years I've made a hobby of creating visuals for some of my favorite witticisms. I am delighted to have this opportunity to exhibit them,” shares Maloff.

Proverbs employ figurative language that lends itself to picture-making. Best-known are the genre paintings of 17th century Dutch painters, but the language play, symbolism and sentiments are equally a starting place for abstract representation.

Maloff’s developed method of using the computer as an art tool enlists some of the qualities that are characteristic of proverbs, especially the succinctness, interrupted expectations and dense layering of information. The artist’s vocabulary of biomorphic shapes, flowing lines, liquid-like highlights and recognizable forms allow all viewers to approach these artworks on equal footing. Visitors are invited to linger and draw forth their own interpretation.

Maloff’s art has been exhibited widely throughout the US, as well as on four other continents. She has received awards from Butler Museum of American Art and VIII Salon de Arte Digital in Venezuela. Maloff earned a B.A. in Art History from the University of California at Berkeley, holds a doctorate in Human Ecology from the University of Texas, and studied Renaissance Art with Boston University in Florence, Italy. The artist lives and works in Austin, TX. Maloff creates her digital paintings using a combination of freehand electronic tablet drawing and her developed complement of digital techniques. She employs no photographic process. To learn more about Maloff’s artwork, visit www.chalda.com.

The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art strives to contribute to the art education and cultural enrichment of the community, exhibit works of art, arrange for and offer educational programs for children and adults, and encourage and develop the appreciation and advancement of art throughout the community. To learn more about the museum, visit www.bmfa.us