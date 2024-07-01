Submit Release
Driving Mobility's Harlow Centre to Host Charity Open Day Dedicated to Driving with a Disability

Members from Herts Ability, ready to host the Driving Mobility South East event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national charity Driving Mobility is inviting all members of the public and professionals, with an interest in driving with a disability, to its Herts Ability Driving Assessment Centre in Harlow for a free Open Day on the 11th July 2024.

Thursday 11th July, Herts Ability (an accredited Driving Mobility Centre), The Road Safety Centre, Edinburgh Way, Harlow, CM20 2BX. 10am-3pm. Free admission and accessible parking.

Charity Patron and influencer Jonathan Goodwin, retired escapologist and stunt performer, will be attending and available for interviews.

For further information and a video click here

As a charity, Herts Ability provides fitness-to-drive and mobility equipment assessments for people with disabilities. Co-ordinated by Driving Mobility and supported by the Department for Transport, Herts Ability aims to enable as many drivers as possible through clinical guidance on the most appropriate adapted controls and vehicles. Other services include specialist driving tuition and advice on accessible transport choices if using a car is not an option. Its clients self-refer or are signposted from the DVLA, Motability, NHS and Police.

Members of the public who are seeking to maintain or regain independence are invited to learn more about Driving Mobility services at this South East Open Day. Professionals who support these clients, such as Occupational Therapists and Approved Driving Instructors, are also invited to ensure their skills and knowledge are up to date.

In addition to Herts Ability, there will be members available from two other Driving Mobility Centres at the event. Representatives from East Anglian DriveAbility and South East DriveAbility will be showcasing their services which are available in Essex/Suffolk and Kent respectively.

The Open Day will offer public visitors:

• A showcase of all Driving Mobility services
• A chance to discover the latest driving adaptations and wheelchair friendly vehicles
• Test drives in adapted cars
• Advice on travel as a disabled passenger
• Free guidance on all aspects of personal mobility and equipment

For professionals visitors:

• Ways to improve everyday practice
• Engagement with clients to understand and solve current challenges
• Fresh insight from networking with fellow peers
• Develop career opportunities

Free refreshments will be available for all visitors along with goodie bags and insightful literature. The event promises to be a positive and welcoming experience for people of all ages and professionals with a vested interest in assisted driving.

For further information contact: James.hinkins@hertsability.org.uk

* ENDS *

Driving Mobility, supported by the Department for Transport
As a registered charity, Driving Mobility accredits a network of 16 independent driving and mobility assessment centres across the UK. 12 of these are in England with 7 satellites and 48 outreaches and are supported by the Department for Transport. In Wales there are 2 centres (with 2 outreaches) which are supported by the Welsh Government, in Belfast (with 8 outreaches) by Disability Action, and in Glasgow by Motability Operations.

Driving Mobility ensures that there are common standards, promotes good practice and offers training and education to all regional centres, whilst working closely with associated national organisations. These include the Department for Transport, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, Driver and Vehicle Agency (NI), Motability and the Police, along with many other valued stakeholders.

Driving Mobility is privileged to have Baroness Thomas of Winchester and Joshua Wintersgill as its patrons, and is supported by HM Government.

For further information please contact:
Jon Nock
Director
iDIS Creative Marketing Partnership
6B (First Floor), The Courtyard
Meadow Bank, Furlong Road
Bourne End, Buckinghamshire. SL8 5AU
Mob: +44(0)7786 245896
Email: jon@idiscreativemarketing.co.uk
www.idiscreativemarketing.co.uk

Issued on behalf of:
Edward Trewhella, Chief Executive
Driving Mobility, The Old Carriage Works, Moresk Road, Truro, TR1 1DG
Email: info@drivingmobility.org.uk
http://www.drivingmobility.org.uk

Jon Nock
iDIS Creative Marketing Limited
+44 7786 245896
jon@idiscreativemarketing.co.uk

Driving Mobility's Harlow Centre to Host Charity Open Day Dedicated to Driving with a Disability

