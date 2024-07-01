Aspen House Party 4.0 A Resounding Success
CORE Was the Featured Charitable Organization for This Year’s EventASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES , July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 15, Better Beverage Bureau hosted the 4th annual Aspen House Party event, aptly named Aspen House Party 4.0. Taking place during the Food & Wine Classic, Aspen House Party 4.0 is the biggest and most sought-after private event of the weekend. Planned by EVOKE: An Experience Agency, the event welcomed celebrities, national food & beverage industry leaders and decision makers to enjoy the scenery at Dunbar Ranch and take part in unique brand activations, networking, experience the best in Aspen catering, and were privy to a private concert at a scenic event venue surrounded by mountains.
The featured charitable organization for this year's event was the Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE), a national nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to food and beverage service employees with children facing a life-altering medical crisis or natural disaster.
“This was our 3rd time doing this event with Better Beverage Bureau, and it was definitely the best attended and most successful,” said Oana Borcoman, Founder and CEO of EVOKE: An Experience Agency. “We can't wait to share photos and videos and start planning for 2025!”
During an already eventful weekend, the sentiment was that the Aspen House Party 4.0 was the event of the weekend, attended by guests from all over the country. The 40 sponsor brands that were a part of this event brought their best to make this a memorable weekend, which included exciting activations to trending cocktails with celebrity mixologists. Finally, the highlight of the weekend for many, was a private concert with legendary British rock band, BUSH.
"BUSH got to perform at The Aspen House Party 4.0 this year and from start to finish, this was a really great event,” said Yvette Uhlmann, Tour Manager for BUSH & Nashville-based REALTOR. “Not only was it located in the most beautiful location, but also organized well and executed with lots of love & care. We really enjoyed ourselves and working with EVOKE was a true pleasure, we felt very well taken care of. Thanks everyone for making this a show to remember!"
About EVOKE: An Experience Agency
As an Experience-Driven Marketing agency, we help our B2B clients with individualized solutions-oriented strategy development that integrates cutting-edge technology and current trends to deliver unique, tailor-made promotional products, sales tools, events and experiences. Our initiatives aim to EVOKE your consumer's emotions, senses and memories to create lasting impressions for your brand.
Audrey Boyce
Empathy First Media
audrey@empathyfirstmedia.com