Vincentric Announces 2024 Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards: Five Manufacturers Tie for Most Awards

The 13th annual awards demonstrate the wide variety of cost-effective options in the Canadian fleet market.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today, with five manufacturers tied for the highest number of award-winning vehicles. General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Toyota, and Volvo all demonstrated their strength in the fleet market with three awards each.Chevrolet’s low ownership costs championed General Motors’ best-in-class performance this year. The Blazer EV, Silverado 3500, and Express 3500 were victorious in their segments, with the Silverado and Express winning for the fourth and seventh times, respectively.Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to the winner’s circle, with its Sprinter van lineup once again delivering strong value to the Canadian fleet market. The Sprinter 2500 passenger and cargo vans were ten and eleven-time winners, while the Sprinter 3500XD cargo van earned the model’s eighth win in the Full-Size 1-Ton Cargo Van segment.The Stellantis winners included the Dodge Durango, the Ram 2500, and the Ram ProMaster 1500 cargo van. The Durango SXT AWD trim has conquered the Large SUV segment six times. Both Rams were also repeat winners in their segments, with the Ram 2500 taking home the Full-Size 3/4-Ton Pickup award for the fifth time, and the Ram ProMaster 1500 winning the Full-Size 1/2-Ton Cargo Van segment for the sixth time.Toyota had two award winners in the Passenger Car category: the Corolla Hybrid and the Prius Prime, both of which have won their segments for three years in a row. Rounding out Toyota’s winners was the Sienna XLE FWD, which earned the model’s fourth-time win in the Minivan segment.All of Volvo’s winners were also returning champions in their segments, including the S90 for the fourth time in the Luxury Large Sedan segment, and the V60 for the sixth consecutive year in the Luxury Wagon segment. The Volvo XC40 EV was honoured with the model’s fourth win in a row for Luxury Compact SUV.Other strong performers were Ford, Nissan, and Kia with two winning models. Additional brands with one award winner were BMW, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla.“With many manufacturers finishing with multiple winning vehicles, the 2024 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards showed that there’s a wide variety of viable options for Canadian fleet operators to choose from,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “Our awards give fleet managers valuable insight into which vehicles will bring low ownership costs and proven value to their fleets.”To determine the 2024 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners, Vincentric performed a detailed cost of ownership analysis on over 2,600 vehicle trim configurations based on typical use in a commercial fleet. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces plus the Northwest Territories using 24 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.Additional information regarding the 2024 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners and the Vincentric award selection methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2025 model years in the US and 2010-2025 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including Autoblog, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, and many others. Vincentric data is available to users through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces) and SaaS (Software as a Service) tools, including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, EV API, Cost of Leasing API, and Dynamic Cost to Own™.