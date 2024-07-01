Celebrated Filmmaker Amy Leigh McCorkle Inducted into the International Indie Filmmakers Hall of Fame Class of 2024
A Legacy of Creativity, Resilience, and Advocacy in Independent FilmmakingLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Leigh McCorkle, a distinguished author, speaker, filmmaker, and mental health advocate, has been inducted into the prestigious International Indie Filmmakers Hall of Fame, Class of 2024 during the Horror Hotel Fest. This honor, bestowed upon her in Cleveland, Ohio, recognizes her remarkable contributions, achievements, and unwavering dedication to the independent film industry and community.
Joining the ranks of Telly and Emmy winners, McCorkle's induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to her impactful career and her significant influence on the indie film landscape. As one half of Healing Hands Entertainment and the author of the international Amazon Bestseller "Letters to Daniel," McCorkle's journey in the arts is both inspiring and prolific.
With a repertoire that boasts 13 Amazon Bestsellers, 36 published works, over 40 screenplays, and more than 40 films directed and produced, Amy Leigh McCorkle's creative genius knows no bounds. Her breakout film, "Letters to Daniel," has not only captivated audiences worldwide but also garnered over 100 film festival awards. Notably, it clinched its first industry-recognized award at the 12th Annual Indie Series Awards for Best Original Song.
McCorkle's accolades extend beyond filmmaking. She was honored as Writer of the Year in 2021 at AOF's No Risk Fee Fest and received the Imadjinn Award in 2020 for both Non-Fiction and Paranormal Romance. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and her ability to tell compelling stories have solidified her position as a luminary in the indie film domain.
In addition to her filmmaking prowess, Amy Leigh McCorkle is a dedicated mental health advocate. Through her platform, she speaks to groups about her journey with bipolar disorder, offering hope, healing, and the message that individuals are not alone in their struggles with mental illness. Her book, "Letters to Daniel," available on all online retailers and as an audiobook in brick-and-mortar stores and libraries, is a poignant testament to her advocacy. The film adaptation is accessible on all streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime, and on DVD.
As McCorkle gears up to release two new projects—a full-length feature film and a TV series set for 2025—her influence in the film industry continues to grow. Her role as the Recovery Unplugged Live Podcast host further underscores her commitment to mental health and recovery, providing a platform for dialogue and support.
For Media Inquiries:
E.G.O. Entertainment Network
Phone: 331-465-4279
Email: info@egoentertainmentnet.com
Connect with Amy Leigh McCorkle:
Email: amyleigh07@live.com
Twitter: @amylmccorkle
Facebook: Amy Leigh McCorkle
Instagram: @letterstodaniel
LinkedIn: Amy McCorkle
Amy Leigh McCorkle's enduring legacy in the independent film industry is a beacon of creativity, resilience, and advocacy. Her induction into the International Indie Filmmakers Hall of Fame celebrates a career marked by extraordinary achievements and an unwavering dedication to her craft and community.
Jacquie Murrell
E.G.O. Entertainment Network
+1 331-465-4279
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other