Paoli Fire Company Renews Certified Autism Center™ Certification with IBCCES

The Paoli Fire Company renewed its autism certification, reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity by certifying over 80% of its front-facing staff.

PAOLI, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Paoli Fire Company is proud to announce the renewal of its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) certification, a prestigious designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Following their initial certification in 2021, this reaffirms the company's ongoing commitment to providing inclusive and supportive services to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals by certifying 80% or more of their front-facing staff.

“As a fire and EMS department, we are always interacting with the public, and in some cases, treating them when they are ill or injured. We do have a population of people with disabilities and autistic children in our district, and having the knowledge and training to treat them and interact with them is extremely valuable to our department. In addition to training our staff, we added sensory kits to our ambulances to aid us when we transport autistic individuals to the hospital. We simply want to provide the best care possible to our patients, and always intend to be sensitive to the needs of these individuals when we connect with them,” says firefighter/paramedic Ashley Neubauer.

The decision to renew the CAC certification is driven by Paoli Fire Company's dedication to inclusivity and its mission to ensure that all community members feel safe and understood during emergencies. The certification, which is valid for two years, incorporates the latest advancements in the field of cognitive disorders, ensuring that the company's staff remains equipped with up-to-date knowledge and skills.

"Renewing the Certified Autism Center™ certification demonstrates Paoli Fire Company's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and safety for all members of the community. We are proud to support their efforts in creating a more understanding and accommodating environment for autistic individuals. Their dedication serves as a model for other organizations nationwide," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification, serving various sectors globally. Their programs are known for integrating evidence-based content with the perspectives of autistic individuals, and they offer various resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to promote continuous learning and long-term impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for families looking for certified locations and professionals. Organizations listed on the site have met the criteria to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC).

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders, IBCCES offers an extensive series of certifications designed to empower professionals to become leaders in their respective fields. By equipping them with advanced skills and knowledge, these certifications enhance the quality of care and improve outcomes for the individuals they serve. Recognized worldwide, IBCCES programs set the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders, ensuring that professionals are well-prepared to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Through a combination of evidence-based content and the perspectives of autistic individuals, IBCCES fosters a comprehensive and impactful learning experience.

About Paoli Fire Company

Paoli Fire Company engages in numerous community events throughout the year, such as CPR training, car seat checks, and fire prevention presentations. We often interact with youth who have special needs, ensuring our presentations are appropriately tailored for effective communication. Additionally, we support a school in our district that exclusively enrolls special needs students, providing regular care and engagement. To better serve patients with special needs, we have equipped our ambulances with sensory kits. These kits, combined with our specialized training, help comfort and support these patients during stressful situations.