Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market Is Growing So Quickly | Major Giants Maersk, HSBC, Accenture, TradeIX, Ripple
Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market was valued at $16.73 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $272.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 32.2%
The latest research study released by HTF MI on Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market with 123+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, sales, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. The market Study is segmented by key a region accelerating marketization. Blockchain Supply Chain Finance study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Key Players in This Report Include:
IBM (United States), Maersk (Denmark), HSBC (United Kingdom), SAP (Germany), JPMorgan Chase (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Ripple (United States), Ant Financial (China), Everledger (United Kingdom), TradeIX (Ireland), TradeShift (United States), VeChain (China), Chain (United States), Komgo (Switzerland)
Definition:
Supply chain finance (SCF) has become increasingly common over the last decade, the advancement in technology in industrial monitoring and information sharing has brought about the proliferation of IoT and blockchain technology. It also investigates how the Blockchain Technology (BCT) for Supply Chain Finance (SCF) programs allow various businesses to come together in partnership and increase the productivity and cash flows throughout the supply chain.
Market Trends:
• Integration of Blockchain Technology With the Internet of Things
Market Drivers:
• Growing Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transaction
• Integration into a comprehensive Procure-to-Pay Initiative
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Need for Automating Supply Chain Activities and Eliminating Middlemen
Major Highlights of the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market report released by HTF MI:
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market to witness a CAGR of xx % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Trade Finance, Cross-border Payment, Digital Currency, Identity Management, Other) by Product Type (IT Solution, FinTech, Bank, Consulting, Exchange, Others) by Industry Vertical (Automotive, Communications & IT, Energy, Utilities & Mining, Transport & Logistics, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market.
• -To showcase the development of the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Blockchain Supply Chain Finance near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance market growth?
• What are the recent regional market trends and how successful are they?
