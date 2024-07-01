Veritas Collaborative Rebrands as The Emily Program

Two of the nation's leading eating disorder treatment programs, which already merged in 2021, now united under the same name

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accanto Health today announced that its two eating disorder programs, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, which merged in 2021, have now been united under The Emily Program name.

Together, the two have set the standard for gender-inclusive comprehensive care — from inpatient to outpatient — with the goal of equipping clients and families with the understanding, therapeutic services, and ongoing support they need to achieve recovery.

“With this change, we will be able to speak with one voice across the nation, become even more accessible to those seeking life-saving care when they need it the most, and continue to attract the most skilled caregivers,” said CEO Tom Britton, DrPH. “Awareness saves lives, which is why it is so essential we continue to spread the word.”

The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative joined in 2021 with the goal of combining the strengths and services of each to create an entity that is stronger and more comprehensive than either is alone. Unifying the brand names now will bring greater access to eating disorder care for people of all ages and increase awareness of available treatment, continuing the legacy of each advancing the standard of care in the field.

The Emily Program, headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, was founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, Ph.D., after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder. Veritas Collaborative was founded in 2012 in Durham, North Carolina. With the merger and today’s brand unity announcement, The Emily Program now offers care for people with eating disorders and related conditions at 20 locations across Washington, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

“Equipped with an extensive team of clinical experts, these two brands have set the standard for outpatient and inpatient care, customized for the unique needs of each individual,” said Miller, executive chairman and founder. “Unified under a single voice, this care will now be even more accessible and recognizable.”

About The Emily Program

Founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, Ph.D., LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder, The Emily Program envisions a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight, and body image. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, the program delivers exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders. The Emily Program offers a full continuum of care across the lifespan in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment with 20 locations in Washington, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. For support or more information, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and other mental health conditions. The company includes leading eating disorder treatment provider The Emily Program and general mental health provider Gather Behavioral Health. Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for children, adolescents, and adults across the full continuum of behavioral health care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 888-364-5977 or visit accanto.com.