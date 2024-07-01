MASTER MICHAEL LAM SELECTED AS TOP ART CONSULTANT OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP
Master Michael Lam honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Michael Lam, World Renowned Artist, curator, and founder of Vision Art Media in NYC, was recently selected as Top Art Consultant of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Artist Consultant for this distinction. Michael is being honored for his distinguished career as an artist spanning over three decades. IAOTP will recognize Master Michael Lam's latest achievement at their Annual Awards Gala in December at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over three decades of experience, Master Michael Lam has carved a niche for himself in the Art Consulting Industry over the past three decades. His role as an art consultant at Vision Art Media is a testament to his deep understanding of the industry's creative and commercial aspects. What sets him apart is his ability to empathize with the struggles and aspirations of fellow artists. Under his leadership, Vision Art Media's guiding principle is to leverage his vast knowledge and experience to provide artists with the support they need to realize their creative potential.
Throughout his illustrious career, Master Michael Lam has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Earlier this year, Michael was selected to be featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2023, he was recognized as IAOTP's Top International Art Consultant of the Year. This year, he graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Master Lam has received several notable accolades, such as the First Prize at the 2014 Blick Art Show, the 2015 Sandro Botticelli Prize, the 2015 Roma Imperiale International Prize, the 2015 Timeless Award from Ferrara, the 2015 Pablo Picasso Art Prize, the 2015 Michelangelo International Prize, the 2020 World Peace Prize from the International Culture and Arts Federation, and the International Career Awards 2023 in Italy. Additionally, he has been featured in Who's Who of Preeminent Innovators and Achievers. The individual who received the Special Achievement Award also had their work acknowledged in publications such as "America's Most Trusted Consultants," a book released by America's Most Trusted Media in 2019.
In addition to his successful career, Master Michael Lam's paintings are known for their ability to capture the emotional essence of his subjects, regardless of the artistic style employed. The artist skillfully directs the viewer's focus through the use of lines, allowing for the exploration of multiple messages within seemingly uncomplicated imagery. Lam's art skillfully combines the elements of line, shape, color, and brushstroke to give each image a profound significance and evoke a strong emotional connection.
Throughout his career, Master Lam has made significant contributions to the humanities and culture through his art. Reflecting on his journey, Master Michael Lam aspires to keep inspiring and influencing newcomers to the art industry.
Watch his video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb4uXsOMyZ8&t=1s
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com
