Auditchain Labs AG Announces Roll Out of Pacioli.ai for Compliance With MiCA and VARA White Paper Disclosures
Pacioli.ai will allow the crypto asset space to move into disclosure compliance and allow users to earn income to offset costs.
Pacioli.ai not only meets this challenge but transforms it into an opportunity to earn income while automating and offsetting compliance costs with MiCA and VARA for the entire crypto-asset space.”ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auditchain Labs AG, a pioneer in web3 disclosure automation infrastructure, is proud to announce the roll out of Pacioli.ai, a DiPIN, (decentralized physical infrastructure) crypto-asset white paper creation and AI based external validation protocol.
Pacioli.ai enables regulatory compliance for crypto-assets under the new Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) frameworks without the need for expensive structured data experts and systems while avoiding regulatory crypto-asset removal orders from exchanges.
Pacioli.ai features the Luca Suite™, a disclosure automation infrastructure for collaborative machine readable crypto-asset white paper, financial, and sustainability disclosure creation. White papers along with embedded financial disclosures are created in the Luca SuiteTM and rendered in the iXBRL format, a machine readable as well as human readable disclosure now mandated under MiCA regulations.
Pacioli.ai features AUDT, an ERC20 “Annex I” crypto-asset and is detailed in the Pacioli.ai white paper which was created in Luca SuiteTM and can be viewed by visiting https://pacioli.ai/whitepaper/ .
Luca SuiteTM is the basis for, and is the first implementation of the forthcoming Standard Business Report Model specification ("SBRM") by Object Management Group®, ("OMG"). OMG is a global technical standard setter in 27 countries with over 230 member organizations.
Key Features of Pacioli.ai:
Automated Compliance: Users can generate white papers that meet the detailed compliance standards of MiCA and VARA without needing specialized regulatory knowledge.
Machine-Readable Documents: Ensuring all white papers are compliant with the iXBRL formats required for regulatory purposes.
Collaboration: Users can invite their counsel, accounting firms and CASPs to each contribute disclosure information.
External Validation: The Pacioli AI Validating Nodes are AI logic and reasoning engines that operate on a decentralized physical infrastructure (DiPIN) network that verify that white papers are complete and compliant.
Recapture Compliance Costs: Stakeholders can earn income by operating Pacioli AI Validating Nodes and validating compliance.
Pacioli Explorer: A web3 destination for analysis of the world’s compliant crypto-asset projects and service providers.
"With the introduction of structured disclosure requirements, the crypto-asset industry faces a significant challenge," said Jason Meyers, Lead Architect of Auditchain Labs AG. Pacioli.ai not only meets this challenge but transforms it into an opportunity to earn income by running Pacioli Nodes while automating and offsetting the cost of compliance with MiCA and VARA for the entire crypto-asset space."
Pacioli.ai features a variety of subscription levels as well as a freemium version to enable smaller teams to quickly come into compliance with MiCA.
For more information about Pacioli.ai and the Luca Suite™, please visit https://docs.pacioli.ai.
Please visit https://pacioli.ai/contact/ to schedule a demo.
About Pacioli.ai
Pacioli.ai is a decentralized physical infrastructure, (DePIN) that enables crypto-asset issuers and service providers to collaborate, create and externally validate machine readable white papers as well as financial and sustainability disclosure documents pursuant to emerging crypto-asset regulatory requirements and technical specifications.
About Auditchain Labs AG
Auditchain Labs AG is a pioneering force in developing web3 and artificial intelligence-based financial reporting, crypto-asset disclosure, and analysis applications and standards. With a commitment to transparency and accuracy, Auditchain Labs AG aims to revolutionize the landscape of financial and crypto-asset disclosure.
