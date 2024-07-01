European Council: military support to Ukraine needs ‘further efforts’

The European Council, held in Brussels on 27-28 June, adopted conclusions, including those on Ukraine, strongly condemning the recent escalation of hostilities by Russia, in particular, the further intensified attacks against civilians as well as civilian and critical infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector.

The European Council exchanged views with the President of Ukraine on Russia’s war and the EU’s support of Ukraine and its people.

In its conclusions, the European Council called for the delivery of military support to Ukraine to be stepped up: “In particular, air defence systems, ammunition and missiles are urgently needed to protect Ukraine’s population and critical energy infrastructure.”

The European Council reviewed work done in terms of the delivery of military support to

Ukraine and said that “further efforts are needed”. It called on the Council of the EU to swiftly finalise work on the European Peace Facility assistance measures that will further incentivise the delivery of military support to Ukraine.

“The European Council welcomes progress on the initiatives launched by several Member States regarding ammunition and missiles, fighter jets, air defence and training, and calls for their further reinforcement and acceleration. In order to better help meet the training needs

of the Ukrainian military, the European Union stands ready to further increase the capacity of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine),” note the conclusions.

Concerning the use of extraordinary revenues stemming from Russia’s immobilised assets for support for Ukraine, the European Council said it “looks forward to the first disbursement this summer”.

“The European Council invites the Commission, the High Representative and the Council to

take work forward, while addressing all relevant legal and financial aspects, in order to

provide additional funding for Ukraine by the end of the year,” note the conclusions.

