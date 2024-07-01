Submit Release
Georgia: EU calls on authorities to abandon current course of action leading to a de facto halt in accession process

The European Council, held on 27 and 28 June in Brussels, expressed “serious concern” regarding recent developments in Georgia. In particular, this concerns the adopted law on the transparency of foreign influence, which, according to the European Council, represents “backsliding” on the steps set out in the Commission’s recommendation for candidate status. 

“The European Council calls on Georgia’s authorities to clarify their intentions by reversing the current course of action which jeopardises Georgia’s EU path, de facto leading to a halt of the accession process,” say the conclusions adopted by the Council.

The European Council also called for an end to the increasing acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults against civil society representatives, political leaders, civil activists, and journalists in Georgia. It also recalls that “respect for the values and principles upon which the European Union is founded is essential for any country aspiring to become a member”.

The European Council called on the Georgian authorities to ensure free and fair parliamentary elections this autumn and called on partners for “substantial long-term and short-term election observation”. The Council also said it will continue to closely monitor the situation.

At the same time, the European Council reaffirmed its unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Georgia, its “steadfast solidarity” with the Georgian people and its readiness to continue supporting Georgians on their path towards a European future.

