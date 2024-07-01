EU lists two individuals and four entities for circumventing EU sanctions and materially supporting the Russian government

On 28 June, the Council of the European Union imposed restrictive measures against two individuals and four entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The Council is listing Dmitry Beloglazov and his company LLC Titul. According to a press release by the Council, Beloglazov is responsible for setting up a complex circumvention scheme together with Oleg Deripaska, who is already subject to EU restrictive measures. His company LLC Titul created a subsidiary called Joint Stock Company Iliadis to acquire Oleg Deripaska’s share in the International LLC Rasperia Trading Limited. Rasperia owns €28,5 million shares in another European company, STRABAG SE, the assets of which have been frozen as a result of EU restrictive measures.

Through this mechanism, Deripaska managed to sell his Rasperia frozen assets and received an equivalent economic benefit. Given this circumvention scheme, JSC Iliadis and Rasperia were also sanctioned by the Council.

New listings also include PJSC TransContainer and its General Director Mikhail Kontserev. PJSC TransContainer is a Russian transportation company and Russia’s largest railway container operator. Its revenues increased throughout 2023 also thanks to the flow of Belarusian cargoes, and the company’s participation in illegal weapon trade schemes with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in support of the Russian Government.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine now apply to over 2,200 individuals and entities.

On 24 June 2024, the Council adopted a 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures targeting high-value sectors of the Russian economy, making it ever more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions, and adding 116 individuals and entities to the list of those responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

