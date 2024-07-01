The WCO is Leading Discussions on Corruption in Global Supply Chains at the International Anti-Corruption Conference

The WCO’s Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme and ABF/WCO Supply Chain Integrity Project recently contributed to the 21st iteration of the International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) held in Vilnius, Lithuania, from 18-21 June 2024, by hosting a workshop entitled ‘Corruption in global supply chains - organized crime’s deadly tactic’. This contribution was a continuation of discussions initiated by the WCO A-CIP Programme through academic research and a WCO Symposium on Organized Crime and Corruption in Customs held in November last year.

The IACC brought together over 2,000 registered participants, comprising policymakers, business leaders, civil society organizations and journalists, creating various opportunities to discuss the global impact of corruption and how society can collaborate more effectively to fight it. Participants in the WCO-hosted workshop were introduced to the WCO’s anti-corruption activities and a preview of the new ABF/WCO Supply Chain Integrity (SCI) Project.

The WCO A-CIP Programme and ABF/WCO SCI Project representatives were joined in a vibrant discussion by invited panellists from the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) and Transparency International.

The audience was provided with real-world examples of the harmful impacts of corruption occurring with global cargo supply chains, linked particularly to organized crime, along with research findings that helped illuminate the wider impacts of these issues.

Speakers emphasized the prolific nature of insider threats and how internal conspirators (enablers) are aiding crime groups to exploit various supply chain vulnerabilities and transport illicit commodities around the globe. They also underscored the importance of anti-corruption measures within Customs administrations and other actors in the supply chain. Multistakeholder approaches were highlighted as critical in effective responses to the especially complex nature of this issue.

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations and has been implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration since 2019. The ABF/WCO SCI Project was launched earlier this year and aims to enhance the integrity and resilience of Customs-controlled supply chains while addressing the prolific issue of insider threats and those who seek to subvert routine Customs and border controls.