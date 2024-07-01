Top 7 Trending Market Reports – By The Business Research Company
The global market reports from The Business Research Company provide up-to-date market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gain a competitive edge with The Business Research Company's market reports, which provide essential insights for businesses in this fast-evolving sector. These in-depth analyses cover market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, equipping companies with the information needed to make informed decisions and craft strategic plans. Order any report of your choice to get a swift delivery!
Access the top seven latest market reports from The Business Research Company:
1. Returnable Packaging Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/returnable-packaging-global-market-report
The Returnable Packaging Global Market Report 2024 provides strategic insights into the rapidly growing market, which is projected to expand from $120.34 billion in 2023 to $128.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Expected to reach $168.46 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0%, the returnable packaging market's growth is driven by increased adoption in pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, rising consumer awareness, emphasis on hygiene and safety, economic benefits, and demand for premium products.
The report also highlights key trends, including the expansion of closed-loop supply chains, collaborative packaging initiatives, advancements in packaging design, integration of RFID and tracking technologies, and a growing consumer preference for sustainable solutions.
2. Disability Insurance Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disability-insurance-global-market-report
The Disability Insurance market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, increasing from $3.7 billion in 2023 to $4.16 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth trend is expected to continue, with the disability insurance market projected to reach $6.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include a heightened focus on employee well-being, growing healthcare concerns, the adoption of flexible work arrangements, global economic trends, and the customization of coverage options.
Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in claim processing, heightened awareness and education, the implementation of dynamic pricing models, expansion of income protection services, and an increased emphasis on regulatory compliance.
3. AI In Medical Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-diagnostics-global-market-report
The global AI in medical diagnostics market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, with projections indicating an increase from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $4.07 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.0%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the AI in medical diagnostics market forecasted to reach $16.94 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 42.8%. Key drivers of this growth include a patient-centric approach, rising healthcare expenditure, regulatory support and standards, enhanced clinical decision support, and advancements in AI for disease prediction and prevention.
Major trends in the forecast period include augmented radiology and imaging, AI-powered pathology, integration of genomics and AI, predictive analytics in healthcare, and the application of natural language processing (NLP).
4. Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report
The functional beverages market has shown robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating an increase from $154.58 billion in 2023 to $165.01 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth trend is expected to continue, with the market forecasted to reach $207.77 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. The key drivers of growth in functional drinks market size include the rising number of health-conscious consumers, increasing demand for immunity-boosting foods and beverages, and overall population growth.
Major trends in the forecast period include the introduction of relaxation drinks, cannabidiol (CBD)-infused functional beverages, protein-based functional drinks, vegan/plant-based options, healthy hydration beverages, nootropic drinks, low-calorie and sugar-free options, as well as increased partnerships and collaborations within the industry.
5. Nuclear Decommissioning Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-decommissioning-services-global-market-report
The nuclear decommissioning services market has experienced significant growth in recent years and continues to expand robustly. In 2023, the market size was valued at $6.85 billion and is projected to reach $7.3 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upward trend is expected to persist, with the market anticipated to grow to $9.62 billion by 2028, at an increased CAGR of 7.1%.
The forecasted growth is driven by factors such as legacy site remediation, enhanced risk management, heightened environmental concerns, advancements in waste management solutions, and the availability of human capital and expertise. Key trends shaping the market include the aging of nuclear facilities, stringent regulatory standards, the pursuit of cost-effective solutions, the complexity inherent in decommissioning processes, and public safety concerns.
6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-global-market-report
The autonomous last mile delivery market has seen exponential growth in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. Valued at $23.35 billion in 2023, it is projected to soar to $30.11 billion in 2024, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. This remarkable expansion is expected to continue, with the market size anticipated to reach $83.37 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 29.0%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for contactless deliveries, a heightened focus on safety and reliability, the resolution of last-mile challenges in healthcare, and advancements in data security and privacy measures.
Key trends during this period include the expansion of drone delivery services, the deployment of autonomous vehicles for urban deliveries, a focus on sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles, strategic collaborations and partnerships, delivery solutions for rural and remote areas, enhanced security features, and technological innovations in navigation systems.
7. Generative AI Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-global-market-report
The generative AI market has seen remarkable growth. The generative AI market size 2024 $18.1 billion reached, rising from $13.64 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. This rapid expansion is set to continue, with projections indicating the market will reach $57.96 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 33.8%.
This generative AI market growth is driven by innovations in AI hardware, increased cross-industry integration, a focus on ethical AI, advancements in autonomous systems, and the adoption of edge computing. Key trends include the widespread use of AI-generated content, enhanced customization and personalization, diverse cross-domain applications, efforts to address ethical concerns and bias, and the strengthening of human-AI collaboration.
