Job Title: Programmes Support Assistant

Job type: Staff position

Grade: GS-2

Duty Station: Rome, Italy

Unit: Programmes Unit

Type of contract: Fixed-Term

Term: Two years (six-month probation period) with the possibility of extension only subject to the availability of voluntary contributions

Closing date: 28-JUL-2024 (11:59 PM CEST Time)

Overview of the Functions of the Post

In the Programmes Unit, we ensure that programmes are relevant and of high quality and serve to build capacity across Member States within the agreed-upon strategic directions of ICCROM. ICCROM seeks a Programmes Support Assistant to assist the Programmes Unit Manager and other members of the Programmes Unit and Partnerships and Communications Unit in providing general administrative duties that serve to implement various activities, especially the new Cheminova project.

Key Accountabilities

The Programmes Support Assistant will work in ICCROM’s Programmes Unit and report to the Programme Manager under the overall guidance and supervision of the Programmes Unit Manager. The post is based at ICCROM HQ in Rome, Italy. Within delegated authority, the Programmes Support Assistant will be responsible for the following duties:

Provide assistance on general administrative support to Programmes Unit and Partnership and Communication Unit for activities, ensuring coordination and flow of information between units and offices.

Provide assistance on the planning of activities and events and communication materials related to the Cheminova project, with additional support to European Commission projects in which ICCROM is engaged.

Liaise between project partners as needed as well as resource people brought in for project-specific activities.

Assist the budget holders in the budget definition, monitoring and regular checks to provide updated and timely information for budget management and reporting.

Process actions related to the organization of travel of staff, participants, and resource people as required.

Collaborate with the Administration colleagues on the administration of allocated funds, payment requests and other financial transactions.

Liaise with Partnerships and Communications colleagues for the production of promotional materials, translations, designers, printers and other services as needed by the Programmes Unit.

Work closely with ICT colleagues to provide technical and logistical support to ensure the delivery of the ICCROM Lecture Series online webinars and other digital meetings, as required.

Collaborate as necessary with colleagues at the Regional Office on programme and administrative-related issues in close coordination with the Programmes Unit Manager.

Perform other duties as assigned consistent with the staff member’s background and experience and the needs of the organization.

Required qualifications:

Education

Degree in a field relevant to administrative, financial, secretarial, and logistic support or equivalent professional experience.

Work experience

Minimum of two (2) years of relevant professional experience in the administrative field with similar tasks.

Demonstrated proficiency in handling administrative and secretarial processes (budget monitoring, organization of missions, logistics, etc.), preferably in an international organization.

Skills and knowledge

Excellent knowledge of main financial and economic systems (accounting systems, proficiency use of Excel, reporting systems) and procedures.

Ability to work with a range of multicultural colleagues and international stakeholders.

Demonstrated proficiency using Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Office in general.

Knowledge of the European Commission funding portal and reporting system as a plus.

Competencies

Results focus: takes accountability for the delivery of agreed results in service of the strategic directions and plans, and demonstrates an understanding of how these contribute to the goals of ICCROM.

Planning and organizing: establishes a realistic and systematic course of action to accomplish objectives, determines priorities, and allocatesresources effectively.

Innovating and embracing change: demonstrates initiative and creativity, developing new ideas and approaches and taking initiatives, when required. Continually seeks to improve the knowledge, skills and work processes.

Decision making: forms sound, evidence-based judgments, makes choices, assesses risks to delivery, and takes accountability for results. Takes responsibility for own words and actions and can be relied upon consistently.

Building and maintaining relationships: builds and maintains relationships outside own immediate team, partnerships and networks to achieve common goals.

Languages

Remuneration

The salary and the allowances are net of taxes but subject to various deductions, such as the employee’s portion for medical insurance and contribution to the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund. For full details, you can visit Salary scales for staff in the General Service in Italy(Revision 98).

Selection and Recruitment Process

Send completed applications in English no later than 28-JUL-2024 to: recruitment@iccrom.org

Please state the position title (Programmes Support Assistant) in the subject, and include the following documents in PDF format:

Applications missing any of the above elements will not be considered. No modifications can be made to the application submitted. All applications will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality.

Please note that only selected candidates will be contacted within two weeks after the deadline, and candidates in the final selection step will be subject to reference checks based on the information provided.

The evaluation of candidates is based on the criteria in the vacancy notice and may include tests and/or assessments, as well as a competency-based interview.

ICCROM recalls that paramount consideration in appointing staff members shall be the necessity of securing the highest standards of efficiency, technical competence and integrity. ICCROM applies a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of harassment. ICCROM is committed to achieving and sustaining equitable and diverse geographical distribution and gender parity among its staff members in all categories and at all grades. Furthermore, ICCROM is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender, nationality and culture.