President Cyril Ramaphosa offers Proteas message of support

President Cyril Ramaphosa commends the Proteas on reaching the ICC Men’s T20 Final and says the national team’s defeat by India nevertheless showcased resilience and the spirit of national pride.

President Ramaphosa said: “Well done to the Proteas for an outstanding performance during the tournament to reach the Final.

“The nation shares your pain in your fall at the last hurdle, but we thank you for hoisting our flag high on the global stage, playing against India.

“You have shown resilience and the true spirit that reflects our nation's pride.

“We also offer congratulations to Rohit Sharma and the Board of Control for Cricket in India on their unbeaten run on the way to a well-deserved championship.”



