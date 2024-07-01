International Conference on New Age Technologies & Digital Transformation for Sustainable Market Development (NTSMD2024)
School of Business and Management at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore INDIA calls for papers for their Hybrid International Conference NTSMD 2024.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call for papers: School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bangalore INDIA Announces Hybrid International Conference on New Age Technologies and Digital Transformation for Sustainable Market Development (NTSMD 2024).
School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), a premier institution renowned for its commitment to excellence in education, is excited to announce the Hybrid International Conference 2024 to be held on July 26-27, 2024 exploring the theme "Marketing and Digital Transformation for Sustainable Market Development."
About the Conference
The Hybrid International Conference 2024 aims to address the evolving landscape of Business and Market influenced by rapid technological advancements. As businesses adapt to changes in advertising, promotional strategies, and media spending, the conference will provide a platform for discussing innovative approaches to maintain brand relevance and customer engagement.
Key Highlights:
- Theme: Marketing and Sustainable Transformation in the Age of Technological Innovation.
- Date: July 26-27, 2024
- Venue: CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Hosur Road, Bengaluru, and Online.
Conference Themes and Sub-Themes
The conference will feature a series of sessions on diverse topics, including:
- Design Thinking & Sustainability
- Data-Driven Decision Approaches
- Managing Risk for Sustainability
- Technology Disruption and Resilience
- Predictive and Prescriptive Market Analytics
- Digital Marketing and Media Practices
- Gamification in Business Strategies
- Industrial Revolution 5.0
Additional sub-themes cover areas such as Circular Economy, Customer Centricity, Blockchain in Business, Digital Entrepreneurship.
Call for Papers
Academicians, industry experts, and researchers are invited to submit their original and unpublished papers. Papers will undergo a blind review process and must adhere to submission guidelines. Selected papers will have the opportunity to be published in special issues of esteemed journals indexed in ABDC, SCOPUS, and Web of Science.
Important Dates:
- Author Registration Active Till: July 20, 2024
- Full Paper Submission Deadline: July 10, 2024
Registration Fees:
- Indian Delegates: INR 2500 (Academicians), INR 3500 (Corporates/Entrepreneurs)
- Foreign Delegates: $50 (Academicians), $60 (Corporates/Entrepreneurs)
- Additional Author (Offline): INR 1000, $20
- Research Workshop: INR 1250 (Indian Delegates), $25 (Foreign Delegates)
About CHRIST (Deemed to be University)
Founded in 1969, CHRIST (Deemed to be University) is a top-ranked institution in India, recognized for its academic excellence, holistic education approach, and innovative curriculum. Accredited with an 'A+' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the university serves over 30,000 students across campuses in Bangalore, Lavasa, and Delhi NCR.
About the School of Business and Management
The School of Business and Management at CHRIST (Deemed to be University) is a dynamic hub for nurturing future business leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of a globalized environment. The school offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs with specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Lean Operations & Systems, and Business Analytics.
For more details, please contact:
- Dr. Nishant Kumar | Email: nishant.kumar@christuniversity.in | Phone: +91-9557905650
- Dr. Kerena Anand | Email: kerena.anand@christuniversity.in
- Dr. Vasudevan M | Email: vasudevan.m@christuniversity.in
- Dr. Manish Kumar Srivastava | Email: manishkumar.srivastava@christuniversity.in
For registration: http://christuniversity.in -> E-services ->Online Payment Portal->Central Campus -->Conference
This press release is issued by School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560029, India.
Nishant Sharma
School of Business and Management
+91 95579 05650
nishant.kumar@christuniversity.in